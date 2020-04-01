TAMPA – FC Tulsa’s participation in the United Soccer League eCup: Rocket League Edition just got bigger. The United Soccer League announced Wednesday morning that all 63 matches of the online Rocket League tournament will be broadcast on ESPN's digital platforms.
The World Cup-style tournament featuring rocket-powered cars trying to knock soccer balls into goals will feature 32 clubs from across the USL Championship and USL League One. All clubs are playing on behalf of a local charity, and FC Tulsa will be representing the Tulsa Area United Way and its Tulsa Area COVID-19 Response Fund.
Like a World Cup, the “group stage” will be broken up into eight groups of four teams each. FC Tulsa was randomly drawn into Group 8 with three clubs it would not have normally seen in USL Championship regular season play: Memphis 901 FC, Birmingham Legion FC and Forward Madison FC. Memphis and Birmingham are both USL Championship Eastern Conference teams while Forward Madison plays in USL League One.
The top two teams from each group will move into a 16-team knockout-style bracket. From there it will be single elimination through the USL eCup Final.
FC Tulsa will open the virtual tournament on WatchESPN against Memphis on Friday, April 3, at 4 p.m. It will take on Birmingham in its second group stage match on Tuesday, April 7, at noon before finishing up the group on Friday, April 10, at 2 p.m.
