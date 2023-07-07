When Tahlequah graduate Jayley Ray was younger she had a goal in mind; play in the Oklahoma Fast Pitch Softball Coaches Association All-State Game.
The now-graduated softball star had been to several All-State games in the past watching her father and coach, Chris, coach past players. After a strong senior season, Ray was picked for the OFPSCA All-State game.
“I was definitely nervous in the selection process, but once I found out I made it I was really excited. There are many talented athletes across the state of Oklahoma so it was really special,” said Ray. “It was kind of surreal, that is one of the biggest honors you can get as a softball player. I previously watched other kids since my dad is a coach. When I was younger I said to myself ‘That will be me one day’ so to actually be on the field was special and surreal.”
Coach Ray echoed his daughter’s statement.
“Being recognized as an Oklahoma Slow Pitch Association All staters is the highest honor an individual will receive. Anytime you get a selection it is always quite the honor,” said coach Ray on the honor of the All-State game.
Along with playing in the OFPSCA All-State game, Ray was also named to the Native All-State game. Ray along with fellow senior Minnkah Vann, were the first players from the Tigers to make the All-State game.
“It was really cool. We were both really excited to play together one last time,” said Ray. I think that is very cool. Not only does that show we put in the work ethic, but our coaches and teammates do too. That was really cool I take a lot of pride in my drive, to not only represent my family but my school.”
Vann was not the only Tiger that joined Ray for the All-State festivities. The entire coaching staff including coach Ray were selected to coach the Large team in the OFPSCA All-State game.
Getting to play for her father gave Ray an added bonus to getting selected for the game.
“That was pretty special. It added a lot more meaning to that game. It would be the last time my dad would coach me it was very special,” said Ray.
Throughout her career, Ray was always an exceptional fielder and a solid bat. Things turned a corner going into Ray’s senior season.
Going into her senior season Ray, was a .300 hitter, but as a senior, she stepped things up to be one of the best hitters in the state of Oklahoma. During Ray’s senior season, her numbers jumped up to a .429 batting average, with a 1.103 on-base plus slugging percentage, while leading the Tigers with 38 runners batted in.
“One thing that I noticed was that my batting stats went tremendously,” said Ray. “I really just became one of our heavy hitters, I was asked before to bunt but this year I was one of our hitters.”
As a senior, Ray also thought that it was time to step up and become one of THS’s key players on both sides of the ball.
“I think a lot of it had to do with being a senior and stepping up anyway I could, either that is making a play or stepping up and getting that base hit,” said Ray. “We only had two seniors, so we had to step up. What also really helped me was that I had a lot more confidence than any other years.”
Ray’s strong senior season led to teams recruiting her at the higher level. After touring some schools, Ray has settled on Northeastern Oklahoma A&M University. After visiting a couple of times, Ray created a strong relationship with head coach Bailey Burnett making her decision easier.
“I toured the campus a few times. After my last visit it felt like home,” said Ray. “I developed a good relationship with the head coach there that was a big reason. I am just hoping to go there and make an impact any way I can whether that is at third or somewhere else.”
