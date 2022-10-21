PARK HILL -- The Vian Wolverines scored early and often in the first half at Keys, and went on to eventually claim a 51-12 victory over the injury-riddled Cougars.
It was Senior Night at Cougar Stadium on Jerry Hood Field. The six senior Cougars, as well as senior cheerleaders, and other fall sports seniors were honored, including footballers Cooper Hamilton, Colton Combs, Rylee Blair, Garret Glory, Bronc Quetone, and Izaiah Granan.
The game actually started out in the Cougars' favor when Quetone intercepted a pass on the very first dctrimmae play. However, the Cougars were unable to move the ball, which set up the first score of the game.
The first score of the game actually came on a bad snap from center that scooted into the endzone where Keys quarterback Combs, back in action from an ankle injury, but still hurting, fell on the ball and was tackled for a safety, giving Vian a 2-0 lead just a minute and a half into the game.
Another minute and a half later, at the 9:00 mark, Vian's DeSean Mays slipped in from the two, his first and shortest of several touchdowns. The PAT was good, making it 9-0 Vian.
The Cougars were unable to get anywhere, and turned the ball over on downs at Vian 43.
From there, the Wolverines engineered a drive that ended in a nine-yard touchdown pass from Diego Ramos to Nathan Creasey. The successful PAT gave Vian a 16-0 lead with 5:51 still to play in the first period.
The Vian crew struck again at the 2:54 mark of the first quarter when Mays sprang loose on the outside and outran everyone else 81 yards for six points. After the PAT, Vian led 23-0.
Early in the second quarter, the Cougars went to the air. Combs hit Boomer Robinson for 13 yards, then after a short gain by Garret Glory and a couple of incomplete passes, Combs connected again, this time to Austin Davis, moved from lineman to running back, for seven yards, then followed that up with another seven-yarder to Davis for a touchdown, closing the gap to 23-6.
Vian wasn't done, however. The Wolverines scored four more times before the half ended. Mays ran untouched for 50 yards, Ramos hit Jacob Brannick for a 19-yard TD pass, and the same combination connected for a 14-yard touchdown, and Mays capped it off with a 64 yard touchdown run with less than two minutes remaining in the half, giving Vian a comfortable 51-6 lead going into halftime.
The final 1:44 of the half was a battle between Cougar wide receiver Quetone and Vian defensive back Creasey. Combs repeatedly fired long range passes to Quetone in an effort to grab a last second touchdown. Creasey was flagged for back-to-back defensive pass interferences, and Quetone out-maneuvered Creasey for a 27 yard reception, but the final pass that would have put six points on the board for the Cougars was batted away. After the play, Quetone and Creasey patted each other on the helmet, and shoulder bumped, a gesture of good sportsmanship, and appreciation for the other's ability.
Vian turned the game over for the most part to its backup bunch, and the Cougars shut them down.
Keys' offensive game contained some decent runs by Glory, Davis, and Combs, but the air attack really blossomed. At one point, Combs found Quetone for a 43-yard catch-and-run, another time the receiver was Parker Keller, who picked up a crucial first down, Davis caught a couple, and finally, with 6:42 left in the game, Combs aired out to Robinson who hauled it in, put a couple of major league moves on the defenders, and raced 37 yards to paydirt. That was the final score of the game, ending with Vian in the lead, 51-12.
After everyone had gone home, and the stadium lights had been turned out, Keys Head Coach Adam Hass was handed the microphone and given the opportunity to just talk about the game, and the Cougars. What follows are his comments.
"Vian is really good. They've got some size and strength, and they've also got some speed.
"The most important thing about tonight is that the Keys Cougars fought hard, they put up a real good fight tonight. The scoreboard doesn't tell the whole story, but our kids just kept fighting, and I'm proud of them for that.
"We have a few running backs filling in for Coop (Cooper Hamilton) while he's out. We have big Austin Davis, we can put Boomer (Robinson) back there, and there's Garret (Glory), he can run the ball, and next week we should have Jon Beckwith back, so we have a few guys who can run the ball.
"Austin did a little bit of everything tonight. He had kick returns, he ran the ball, he caught some passes, and he's our Mike backer (middle linebacker) on defense. He basically played like he didn't know Vian was supposed to be a better team.
"Garret Glory is another one, he and Austin are a lot alike when it comes to that, a lot the same character and mindset. He doesn't quit either, he just keeps going and going.
"Colton played quite a bit on offense, he had some good passes. It was good that multiple guys caught passes tonight. I told Colton after the game he had some very good passes tonight.
"The biggest positive tonight for me was our fight. The kids fought hard from the first to the final horn. They never quit.
"Hopefully we didn't lose anybody tonight, but only time will tell, after the adrenaline wears off.
"Did we show improvement this week? Absolutely, 100%. Those young kids, Boomer, Ryan Kirk, Wyatt Stepp, we've had to move kids around to different positions, and they're stepping up and doing their best. Yes, we definitely showed a lot of improvement over last week.
"We've had such a weird season, kids getting hurt in practice, getting hurt on their jobs, it's just been a strange, crazy season. But we'll just keep on going
"This week I talked to the kids about GRIT, a personality trait characterized by perseverance and passion for achieving long term goals even if you have failures and major adversity. Grit is being able to see past that point in time and keep fighting, keep fighting.
"I feel like we showed grit tonight. We'll just keep on keeping on, getting better. We have two more games, let's keep on fighting, make some memories," Hass concluded.
Next Friday the Cougars will travel to Okemah, then will wrap up their season at Henryetta the following week.
