Wrapping up Rappes wrestling program

James Rappe was born and raised in Muskogee, and attended school there until his graduation in 2001.
“My mother and father still live in the same house where I grew up. They got married one year, and I was born the following year, and grew up in that same house,” said Rappe.
While in high school, he wrestled, and played football and baseball. He said he started playing baseball when he was 3 or 4 years old, just like every other kid during that time. He said they practiced at the elementary school, and played at Hatbox, the sports complex in the northwestern part of Muskogee.
Rappe said he also took taekwondo as a kid.
“Muskogee is notoriously a rough place, so that’s just something people did,” he said. “Some took boxing lessons, and other martial arts.”
He said with the rough-housing and playing football on the front lawn, wrestling just naturally was the next step.
“I was actually a better baseball player than I was a wrestler,” said Rappe. “When I graduated high school, I was throwing in the low 90s [90 miles per hour], and I went to Seminole Junior College as a pitcher.”
However, he blew his shoulder out and couldn’t pitch anymore. He said when he was 23, he came back to Northeastern State University and played a season, just to see if he could.
“I walked on and made the team,” he said. “I was still throwing 90 miles per hour. It was one of those things where you planned your whole life to do something, and suddenly it’s snatched out from under you.”
He said he had umpired baseball since he was 14 years old, and ran a Little League ballpark in his late-teens and early 20s, and would go to wrestling practice at nights, even when he was still in high school, helping little kids and trying to teach them.
“I thought that was what I was going to do for a living,” he said. “But, the fact is, no one really knows what they’re going to do until they find their way to it.”
He said after he had started playing baseball at Northeastern, he’d amassed an incredible amount of debt. It’s almost impossible for a college athlete to go to school full-time, play a sport, and have a family to support, he said.
“I had to come out of school and go to work to try to pay off some of the huge debt,” said Rappe.
He said he actually went to work at Georgia-Pacific, the paper mill in Muskogee.
“I figured out quickly my job essentially was to take the giant rolls of paper, put them back in damaged, in big wooden boxes, and push them into the pulp machine,” he said.
After seeing his supervisor get overlooked for a manager’s position for a much younger man with a master's degree, Rappe knew he had to go back to school or he would wind up in that kind of situation himself.
Rappe started back to school, and did substitute teaching at Tahlequah High School.
“We can’t let the facts get in the way of a good story,” he said. “What happened is, that first day, I was up there kinda wandering around getting my substitution assignment, and I ran into this little short guy at the mailboxes, and he had this big, flashy ring on."
“I commented on it, and asked him what it was for. He told me it was his National Wrestling Hall of Fame ring,” he said. “Then he told me he was the new high school wrestling coach.”
That person was Steve Ferguson. Rappe had helped out some with the youth program with the previous coach, but hadn’t done a lot with it.
Long story short, Ferguson told Rappe he needed an assistant and Rappe accepted.
He said when they first walked into the building where wrestling was housed, a shop building that’s no longer there, the place was a mess, with mats thrown everywhere, and nothing where it should be.
“Fergie told me if I got it cleaned up, I had a job,” he said. “Well, I needed a job, so I went and got a PE class, and we got that place cleaned up."
“When he came back that afternoon, we had that place looking good, the mats rolled up, and things where they belonged,and that’s kinda how it started,” he said.
Rappe said he was the assistant coach under four different head coaches before he was approached about being the head coach.
After the first year, he said he officially became an employee of Tahlequah High School. His first job was teaching seventh-grade geography, and Rappe said he loved it.
He said he was lucky because the kids coming up in wrestling were the same kids he had been working with in the youth program.
As head coaches came and went, and Rappe was still working as an assistant, the superintendent came to him one year and said, “Congratulations, Coach. You’re up, you’re the new head wrestling coach.”
He said it was a seamless transition, because the kids he had were pretty good, and they were the kids he’d brought up through junior high, so he just moved up with the kids.
“We had some good times, and some good seasons at Tahlequah, I’m not gonna lie,” said Rappe. “I’ve been a lot of places since Tahlequah, but at Tahlequah, we did a lot of cool things that are still going strong.”
He said he thinks reestablishing connections with the community was the defining point of being selected for the Hall of Fame.
“I was very good with people,” he said. “I was very sincere with everything I did, there was an intentionality about it.”
He said when he received the call from Matt Cloud telling him he had been selected for the Hall of Fame, it felt really good to have the acknowledgement of what he had done.
“It’s a good feeling to know I left an impact on Tahlequah,” said Rappe. “Tahlequah was my first adult home. It’s where I got my first big-kid job, and it’s where I met my wife.”
Rappe is married to Kia Kinnamon Rappe, formerly of Fort Gibson, and they live in Rogers, Arkansas, where Rappe is the head wrestling coach. The couple have two children, 8-year-old Roxie, and 3-year-old Roman.
