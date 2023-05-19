NORMAN, Okla. – Northeastern State's Christian Yanovitch earned PING Central All-Region honors in men's golf Thursday by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).
Yanovitch is part of 12 student-athletes selected from the Central Region and is one of three golfers from the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA).
The sophomore held a team-low 73.59 stroke average with seven rounds that were under par. In 11 entered events Yanovitch had five top-ten finishes and a .847 winning percentage (755-135) against other golfers.
Yanovitch is the 21st All-Region selection for the NSU men's golf program since 2001.
