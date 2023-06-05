This time last year, Sequoyah High School did not have an official fishing team. The only thing kids at SHS could do was join a fishing club that did not compete in tournaments.
Fast forward a year and the Indians are fresh off of sending both of their teams to the State Final Tournament at Lake Tenkiller on Saturday and Sunday, June 3-4. The senior team of Zack Cooper and Kobe Rider finished their last high school tournament in sixth place with a bag of 26.74 pounds. The upperclassmen team was in the running for the championship after the first day.
“I am proud of them by the way they handled themselves,” said SHS fishing coach Shane Richardson. ‘I thought our senior team was competing well for the top spot after the first day. They were competing for the championship on day two. They came in with a good limit but it was still not good for the top spot. A top 10 at state is still something to be proud of.”
Going into this season, Rider and Cooper were already well accomplished. The duo has already won a pair of State Championships before SHS competed as a non-sponsored team.
The duo will be continuing their fishing careers, just not as partners. Rider’s next move will be to the University of Montevallo in Alabama. While Cooper will be staying in state at Murray State College.
“Zach and Kobe are a very accomplished team they have been fishing together for a few years and won a lot of championships,” said Richardson. “They have done pretty much all you can do in high school fishing. They’ve got nothing to be ashamed of getting a sixth place finish this year, they have done about all you can do.”
The underclassmen team of Carl Robbins and Logan Taulbee finished their first state tournament in 35 with a two-day total of 21.22 pounds.
As sophomores, the duo still has two more years left of eligibility.
They had a tough first day, they had a limit but they were small fish. They came out on the second day and got over 12 pounds on the second day. They ended with a respectable finish.
After winning a tournament at Lake Keystone earlier in the season, Richardson sees the duo as the future leaders of the Indians’ fishing team.
“They won a tournament at Keystone and they are going to be our leaders next year,” said Richardson. “We are going to have some new faces to go with them. They are going to take the reins of the leadership role. I am confident they will continue to grow and have a chance to win a lot more before they are done.”
“They had a tough first day, they had a limit but they were small fish,” said Richardson. “They came out the second day and got over 12 pounds on the second day. They ended with a respectable finish.”
With the first season of competitive fishing in the books Richardson is excited for what is to come for the future. Richardson says with a team graduating the next step will be finding whomever will step into their shoes. The first-year coach expects to take some anglers from SHS’s fishing club and move them up to the competitive team.
Richardson thinks the experience from this season will nicely transition into next year.
“I enjoyed it, it was my first year being in high school fishing along with the school’s first year,” said Richardson. “I think it went well. The first year we are still learning things and we should be better next year because of the experience we had this year. I think it can only get better from here, we laid the groundwork and I am excited to see it grow.”
With the season in the rearview mirror, the four anglers still have a full fishing season in front of them. Summer tournaments will be key in furthering their fishing expertise.
