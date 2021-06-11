YEAR TO REMEMBER: Zach Parish named NCBWA National Pitcher of the Year

It’s been a special year for Tahlequah native and former Sequoyah athletic standout Zach Parish.
The senior left-handed pitcher has been racking up postseason awards since the conclusion of the baseball season for Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, Missouri.
Parish was named the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Conference Pitcher of the Year, National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Region and National Pitcher of the Year, as well as the Division II National Pitcher of the Year.
He also was named first team All-MIAA, All-Region and All-American. On top of all of those honors, Parish also set records in his career at MSSU. He finished his career as the NCAA Division II career strikeout record holder with 488. He finished his senior campaign with an 11-1 record and a 1.21 ERA.
Parish has always had athletics in his blood.
He started playing baseball at the age of 5 or 6. He would go on to be a three-sport star for the Sequoyah Indians, excelling in basketball, baseball and starting at quarterback on the football team for two seasons.
Baseball, however, wasn’t always his first love. Originally, he wanted to play college basketball after high school. He had a scholarship offer to continue playing basketball after graduating from Sequoyah.
He eventually decided to focus on baseball, and signed with Northeastern State University. From there, he would transfer to Missouri Southern State University.
The move to Joplin proved to be the right decision.
“Transferring to MSSU was probably one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” Parish said. “On my visit, they just seemed like they really wanted me and would help me in any way possible. It was meant to be.”
Parish leaves MSSU with a national record for strikeouts. He understands how special that feat is.
“It was an incredible feeling breaking the record,” he said. “ I’m very blessed with the best support and I’m very thankful.”
Parish said he will continue working out and staying ready for an opportunity to continue his career and he looks forward to what the future holds, all while planning a wedding with his fiancé.
Parish is also a proud Native American and hopes he can serve as a role model for young players.
He gave his advice to young kids who are dreaming about being a college athlete.
“Stay true to yourself,” Parish said. “Getting that degree is important. Be coachable and learn all you can. There is always room to improve.”
