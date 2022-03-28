Northeastern State fifth-year starting pitcher Gail Young struck out six and no-hit Pittsburg State 4-0 Saturday afternoon; the RiverHawks later rallied in the nightcap to sweep the Gorillas 7-5.
Young's no-hitter is the first since Feb. 23, 2007; Jessica Johnson spun NSU's last no-no in five innings against Fort Hays State in five innings. NSU's Hall of Fame pitcher India Williamson is the last to toss a seven-inning no-hitter, doing so on April 12, 2005 against Southwestern Oklahoma.
The RiverHawks jumped on the Gorillas early with an RBI single from Sydney Balderrama in the first. After two scoreless innings, Raegan Edwards hit her fourth homer of the year to right that bounced off the glove of the Pitt State outfielder and over the fence to give NSU a 2-0 lead.
Jaeden Rosenquist added two more runs in the fifth with a two-out double to right field to extend the NSU lead to four.
Young (6-5) needed only 91 pitches to get through seven frames without walking a batter. An error in the fifth would prevent the perfect game.
In the nightcap, the RiverHawks overcame a four-run deficit scoring three runs in the fifth and sixth inning to rally past the Gorillas.
Down 5-1 in the fifth, Chloe Bohuslavicky splashed her ninth homer of the year to right-center for three runs.
Rhomie Bradshaw hit a single up the middle to score two runs in the sixth, and Balderrama picked up an insurance run with an RBI single to the right field.
Savannah Evans (4-8) tossed her fifth complete game striking out eight and allowing three earned runs in the win.
NSU out-hit the Gorillas 8-to-6 with three players having two-hit games at the plate.
Pitt State finished the weekend 0-4 and fell to 21-12 (3-5 MIAA)
The RiverHawks improve to 15-16 (3-3 MIAA) and will host Southern Nazarene Tuesday for a non-conference doubleheader.
