The Hulbert Lady Rider softball program will be coached by a first-time head coach, yet a very familiar face. Ramsey Arnall is a Hulbert product, having graduated in 2017. He played basketball and baseball in high school.
He became a full-time student at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah where he graduated with a BS in 2022. For the past three years, Arnall was also the assistant softball coach at Hulbert.
He said he didn’t consider anywhere else except Hulbert. “That was always my goal, to come back and teach at Hulbert,” he said. “I wanted to give back to the community.”
Arnall will be teaching science, his area of study, either in Middle School or High School, he isn’t sure yet. He said he really loves chemistry. “It’s a little mix of math and science, and I love math too,” he said.
The Lady Riders lost just three seniors from last year’s team, meaning there are a lot of returning players.
“We’re still going to be really young,” Arnall said. “I think we have 12 freshmen and sophomores combined. We have two seniors, and I think three or four juniors.
“Although we are very young, we have a lot of talent,” he said. “Our strong point is definitely going to be our defense. We are very athletic, and we have some very athletic young players who can make some really good plays.”
Arnall said although things could change, as of now, the Lady Riders’ starting lineup would probably look as follows.
Pitching would be a freshman, Kyra Horn, a lefty. The catcher would be Callie Price, a junior. At first would be Callen Teague, a sophomore. Kayia Dearborn, a senior, will be playing second base. Junior Alyssa Fair fills the shortstop position, while Braylee Johnson, a sophomore, will be at the hot corner.
Around the outfield will be freshman Eryn-Jo Gibson in left, freshman Sadie Chambers in centerfield, and right field currently will be manned by committee of about four, Arnall said, including senior Savanna Hamby, Hayley Smith, Chassidy Crittenden, and Gabby Cook, as well as a couple of freshmen.
“Offensively, we have a lot of speed,” Arnall said. “We just have to figure out how to utilize our speed.”
There are also a couple of girls with a lot of pop, he said. “Alli Justice is going to be a good hitter,” he said. “She’s a freshman. We have to get her in there hitting somewhere.
“We had some success at SummerSlam,” he said. “We played seven games, and they were all competitive. Kyra actually pitched us to a couple of shut-outs.”
Backing Horn up at pitcher will be Teague, who pitched most of the games last year. “Teague has a great mix of pitches, and a great change of pace. She keeps the batters off balance,” he said.
P. J. Lamons, a freshman, is going to be in the pitching queue too. “I’m hoping to see growth with her, and getting her some minutes in the circle. Her pitches have a lot of upspin to them, and she’s good at hitting the corners,” Arnall said.
“Kyra is really good at spinning the ball,” he said. “She’s not going to overpower anybody, but she has a really good understanding of the spin.”
“I think I give the girls a lot of support,” he said. “I like to be positive, making sure they don’t get down on themselves.
When asked what area he felt he needed to work on when dealing with the girls, Arnall thought for a while, then answered. “Sometimes I think I need to work on being a little stricter at times,” he said.
When asked about the stigma and pressure of coming home to coach, Arnall said of course there was pressure. “But, I feel pressure is a privilege,” he said. “If you don’t feel the pressure, then you don’t really care.
“So, I just think there’s going to be that pressure coming back to coach at the school you graduated from,” he said, “people in your hometown are going to have those expectations for you.
“I have always wanted to give back to the community. People outside of Hulbert have negative thoughts about it, and think they know what it’s like,” he said, “but they don’t.
“I just want to make it better, and give my team and my school the opportunity to show what it can really be like,” he said.
“I’m teaching them and preparing them to have success in softball and in school, but also to be able to go out and represent Hulbert well. I’m very excited to coach this group of girls,” he said. “We may be young, but we’re going to go out and surprise some people.
“We’re going to get a lot more respect at the end than some people think we will,” Arnall said.
