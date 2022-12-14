Youth Wrestling Club members compete in tourney

Medals were brought home by 16 of the 19 Tahlequah Youth Wrestling Club members from the Grand Lake Throwdown Youth Wrestling Tournament. From left are: Bryker Smith, Teddy Mendenhall, Hadley-Glen Smith, Tristan Price, Axel Dorrough, Cooper Price, Emmit Fourkiller, Levi Stallworth, Dakota Fourkiller, JohnLee Fields, Hannah Fields, and Clay Tayor.

On Dec. 10, some of the Tahlequah Youth Wrestling Club attended the Grand Lake Throwdown Youth Wrestling Tournament in Grove. Out of the 19 Tahlequah wrestlers that attended, 16 brought home medals.

Members who received first place include: JohnLee Fields, Dakota Fourkiller, Kopelan Kirby, Cooper Price, Clay Taylor, and Gage Trammel.

Second-place winners include Daxel Burkart, Emmit Fourkiller, Hadley-Glen Smith, and Levi Stallworth.

Third-place winners were Axel Dorrough, Tristan Price, and Anderson Smith.

Taking fourth place were Hannah Fields, Bryker Smith, and Mason Smith.

