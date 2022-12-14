Youth Wrestling Club members compete in tourney

On Dec. 10, some of the Tahlequah Youth Wrestling Club attended the Grand Lake Throwdown Youth Wrestling Tournament in Grove. Out of the 19 Tahlequah wrestlers that attended, 16 brought home medals.
Members who received first place include: JohnLee Fields, Dakota Fourkiller, Kopelan Kirby, Cooper Price, Clay Taylor, and Gage Trammel.
Second-place winners include Daxel Burkart, Emmit Fourkiller, Hadley-Glen Smith, and Levi Stallworth.
Third-place winners were Axel Dorrough, Tristan Price, and Anderson Smith.
Taking fourth place were Hannah Fields, Bryker Smith, and Mason Smith.
