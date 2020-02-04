Zebras power past Tigers in wrestling dual

The Claremore Zebras won four of the final five matches, with three consecutive pins to top the Tahlequah Tigers on Tuesday night at the TMAC.
"It was a good matchup," Tahlequah coach Travis Kirby said. "Claremore's got some guys who can wrestle, and so do we. I think it's good for wrestling and good for the community to see a matchup like this."
The dual started at 106 pounds, where Levi Perry won via pin in just 53 seconds over Rose Grillbowski to put the Tigers up 6-0. Tyler Trott won a hard-fought decision at 113 pounds to extend the lead to 9-0.
"Levi's great," Kirby said. "He's a freshman and has been wrestling for a while. He's a real tough kid and did a great job of going out there and getting a pin. Tyler Trott is a sophomore wrestling at 108, he weighed in at 107 and we bumped him up to 113 and he was able to get a win against a kid who weighed in at 114."
Claremore got on the board at 120 pounds, where Kearnie Johnson pinned Tallon Watson in 1:39. Kaden Stanley picked up a win via pin at 126 pounds over Blaine Jones to give the Zebras the lead.
After Carson Ferguson won a major decision at 132 pounds, The Tigers racked up two consecutive wins via pin, with E.J. Grant and Colby Green both picked up second period wins to give Tahlequah a 25-12 lead.
"132 was a good matchup," Kirby said. "Kai Schultz is a good wrestler, he's a state placer from last year and wrestles year-round. Carson came out and got after him and put on a show and put him away."
The momentum started changing at 152 pounds, where Lakon Banks pinned Anthony Vazquez in 1:22 to cut the lead to seven. Tahlequah's Angel Quezada battled all the way to the end at 160 pounds, and was rewarded with a 3-2 win.
The Zebras then won the next three matches via fall to catapult them into the lead, 36-28. They clinched the dual at 220 pounds when Ryan Cochran narrowly won a 1-0 decision over Tahlequah's Montana Wood. Lance Holcomb recorded two takedowns at 285 pounds to pick up a 4-1 victory.
"We're real young right now," Kirby said. "My key guys are peaking at the right time, so we're looking to get several kids through to the state tournament in a few weeks."
The Tigers will be back on the mat this weekend, when they compete in the Glenpool Tournament before returning to the TMAC on Tuesday to host Muskogee for Senior Night.
