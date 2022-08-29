The Hulbert Riders opened their football season Friday night at home against the Kansas Comets. On what is known as Zero Week, or one week earlier than most seasons start, the visiting Comets scored early and often, eventually posting a 52-0 victory over the Riders.
Kansas took the opening kickoff at their own 35 yard line, and marched 65 yards in six plays to capture a 7-0 lead with less than two minutes gone in the game.
The Riders picked up a first down on their first series, but couldn’t do anything with it, and were forced to punt back to Kansas.
This time, the Comets took six plays to go 52 yards, putting them up 14-0 at the 2:52 mark of the first period.
Again, the Riders were stymied. After Ethan Thompson returned the kickoff 13 yards to the Hulbert 38, the Riders went three-and-out, bringing up another Ethan Reese punt. Kansas’ kick returner gathered the punt in at the Comets’ 39, then zigged and zagged his way 61 yards to paydirt. The PAT made it 21-0 with 22 seconds left to play in the first quarter.
Kansas scored twice more in the second period, going into halftime leading 33-0.
Early in the third quarter, Hulbert Coach Craig Laird began getting JV players into the game to get them playing experience. Meanwhile, Kansas kept its big guns in throughout the quarter, racking up three more scores, leading 46-0 at the end of the period.
One more TD early in the fourth was the final score of the game.
An interesting note is that Kansas had 36 plays in the game, while Hulbert had 35. The penalties were basically even, with neither team drawing an abundance of flags.
The Riders had trouble containing the Kansas frontline defense, and finished with 12 negative yards.
Wyatt Tedder finished with nine yards on four carries, and also had two kick returns for 16 yards. Thompson had 21 yards on two returns, Ethan Ellis returned one for 13 yards, and Trenton Hess returned one for 19 yards.
Laird said the Riders played very physically. “I was proud of our defensive effort,” Laird said, “and, actually, I was proud of our offensive effort.
“The boys played hard, and they never quit,” he said. “Right up to the end, they were still in there fighting. We got in some good tackles, we had a pick, and on offense, we ran pretty good, and we got some good blocks in.
“We knew going in we were going to have a fight on our hands with Kansas,” he added. “Frankly, I’d like to have a chat with whoever scheduled Kansas on Zero Week.”
The Riders have an open date next week, but will return to action the following week when they host Porter at 7:00 p.m.
