A grassroots citizen group filed lawsuits Wednesday seeking a court order that would require a state agency to carry out its oversight duties related to poultry feeding operations.
Spring Creek Coalition filed lawsuits in Cherokee and Delaware counties after the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry renewed annual PFO registrations without considering timely filed protests. The coalition's lawyers allege the re-registration of those PFOs violated the due process rights of SCC and its members who "live, reside, own property, recreate, work, or attend school or religious services in the Spring Creek watershed."
SCC President Beth Rooney said the state agency "has simply ignored" its responsibility to enforce environmental safeguards established by state law to protect the public from poultry industry practices "that pollute the surrounding environment." She said Spring Creek, considered Oklahoma's "most pristine large Ozark stream," cannot handle the pollution ODAFF allows from the PFOs that have been built within the watershed.
“Oklahoma has an exceptional natural resource in Spring Creek, which is highly valued by Spring Creek Coalition members and local residents," Rooney said. "It just cannot be a dumping ground for these chicken houses without forever compromising it for future generations.”
Rooney said SCC protested registration renewals of eight PFOs most representative of those established within the watershed during a building boom that began in 2017. Each PFO "is individually authorized to house 300,000 birds at one time" and "grows multiple flocks per year," producing more than 1 million broilers annually.
SCC's lawyers allege in petitions filed Wednesday that ODAFF registered the PFOs without considering the extent to which "the registered facilities might contaminate or pollute underlying groundwaters ..., surrounding surface waters" or degrade "the the quality of the waters of Oklahoma and the United States." They also allege ODAFF registered and re-registered the PFOs without making any inquiry into the facilities' operational practices, and without knowledge of air emissions or its impact on air quality.
"Quite simply, at the time ODAFF initially issued the ... registrations, the agency lacked any evidence to suggest that the registered facilities would not cause pollution, environmental degradation or a public health hazard," Matthew D. Alison of the Indian and Environmental Law Group states in SCC's petition. "Despite ODAFF allowing the registered facilities' ongoing operations, the agency has not undertaken any assessment as to how the registered facilities may adversely impact water quality, cause pollution, lead to environmental degradation, cause the emission of hazardous air pollutants and create a public health hazard, including through the emission of viruses and bacteria."
ODAFF did not respond Wednesday to a request seeking comment that was submitted by email through the agency's public relations office.
Rooney said SCC and its members were denied due process rights when ODAFF registered the PFOs without providing them notice of the applications and an opportunity to be heard. By denying them of that right, she said there was an adverse impact on coalition members' property and health interests.
SCC filed its lawsuits in an attempt to secure court orders declaring ODAFF's procedures for registering PFOs improper. It also hopes to stop the agency from registering new PFOs — or re-registering existing PFOs — until it is determined "ODAFF can and will provide adequate due process" to interested parties and "satisfy its environmental regulatory oversight" responsibilities.
“This is one of the last things I think any of us wanted to do," Coalition Vice President Bill Chambers said. "But based upon the last several years, it seems that ODAFF will not change unless we make them.”
Rooney said filing the petitions is a "big step" for an organization that found success in 2006 when it mounted a legal challenge against Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. The lawsuit stopped ODWC from introducing a non-native fish species into Spring Creek.
"It is clear ODAFF views its jurisdiction very differently than what most of us who live here do," Rooney said, referencing its regulatory oversight responsibilities. "We see the agency as not only having the ability to do something, but an obligation to do something according to its own statutes, so we are optimistic we will see a judge clarify for the agency what its obligations are."
Spring Creek winds through Delaware, Cherokee and Mayes counties in northeastern Oklahoma. Spring Creek Coalition is a local not-for-profit organization that is dedicated to the preservation of Spring Creek watershed.
