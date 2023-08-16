GLENPOOL- Starting district play with a win is always important, but to get it over a team that is usually at the top of the division makes it even bigger.
Tahlequah Tigers softball Head Coach Chris Ray saw this in his team’s 12-0 win on Tuesday, Aug. 15. THS hit the road to take down Glenpool after a strong first inning.
“This is one of the teams that are usually at the top of the district, so to come over and get this win is a good thing,” said Ray.
The Tigers were propelled by four hitters having a two-hit day. Charlea Cochran, Jersey Retzloff, Maddie Parish, and Holli Carnes all picked up a pair of base hits.
“We feel like we can get production from one through nine,” said Ray. “It doesn’t matter where you hit in the lineup there will be an oppurtunity for you to have an impact. We expected that production whether it be the top middle or bottom.”
The Tigers got a big jump on the Warriors with a strong first inning.
Charlea Cochran started the inning with a single. Two more singles loaded the bases for THS. A walk and a ground-out brought in Cochran and Riley Dotson to start the scoring.
The Tigers broke through for three runs off of one mistake. Three runners came around after an error from second baseman Kaylee Kendrick to take a commanding 5-0 lead after half of an inning.
THS’s big first inning was a huge from Ray who is looking for this type of production.
“That’s huge, the first thing it does is let the pitcher relax. She knows she doesn’t have to be pinpoint perfect. They know if they don’t have their best stuff they have the chance to find it. It is always key, you can put the opposing team on their heels.”
In the second inning, the Tigers had a pair of runners on with one out thanks to a walk and a hit-by-pitch. Retzloff came to the plate and drove in Cochran to put the Tigers up 6-0.
Things remained silent for a couple of innings afterward until the bottom of the third. A pair of singles and a fielder’s choice put the Warriors on the board 6-1.
Another part of singles loaded the bases but the Tigers were able to get out of the situation without a scratch. Dotson, THS’s starting pitcher, was able to force a groundout to get out of the situation.
Despite being just a sophomore, Ray is impressed with the young pitcher’s game.
“She is one of the fiercest competitors we have on the team,” said Ray. “It speaks to her integrity, she is gaining confidence every time we stick her out there. Last year we put her out against some really good teams, we hope she can look back on those and know that she can compete with them.”
In the top of the fifth, Sara Ally got on with a one-out double. One batter later, Cochran singled up the middle to drive in Ally. A pair of walks loaded the bases.
Once the bases were loaded, Cochran scored after a passed ball. Back-to-back singles from Parrish and Carnes put the Tigers up 10-1.
Back-to-back errors spelled trouble for the Warriors who let up another run in the top of the sixth inning.
The Warriors put up a fight in the bottom of the seventh inning, getting one run in and three base runners total, but still fell 11-2.
Taking advantage of mistakes was key for the Tigers who capitalized on five errors from the Warriors. The Tigers were able to pick up four runs thanks to the Warriors’ blunders.
“What I liked about today was that when they made mistakes we took advantage of it and we made them pay,” said Ray. “I really thought we took advantage of some opportunities. Just a good start to district play.”
The Tigers will be back in action at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17 against Shawnee.
