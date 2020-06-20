State House District 14 Bio
George Faught
Party affiliation: Republican
Current occupation: Owner/operator of Clean Pro.
Education: Muskogee High School, 1980; Bryan Institute, 1987.
Special training, experience or certifications: Industry specific training and certification through Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification. Former representative.
Military service: N/A.
Memberships, organizations, awards and honors: Muskogee Chamber of Commerce, National Rifle Association and Oklahoma 2nd Amendment Association, Oklahoma Farm Bureau, National Federation of Independent Business, Muskogee Chamber of Commerce; served on the Muskogee Character Council and with Gideon's International; active in church as deacon, usher, Sunday school teacher and on various committees; Liberty Bell Award from the OK District Attorneys Association, Eagle Award from the Oklahoma Eagle Forum, "Patriot of the Year" by the Oklahoma 2nd Amendment Association, "Representative of the Year" by the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services, "Legislator of the Year" by the Oklahoma Psychological Association, and top "Limited Government" score by Oklahomans for Sovereignty and Free Enterprise; Oklahoma House of Representatives, chairman of the Administrative Rules and Government Oversight committee, vice chairman of Economic Development and Financial Services committee, co-chair of the Joint Committee on Immigration, and Assistant Majority Floor Leader.
Family information: Wife, Becky; four, soon to be five granchildren; and three grown children: son, Tyler married to Rachelle, parents of Melody and Daniel; son, Jamison married to Kristen, parents of Carmen and Clayton; daughter, Savannah, serving as a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army.
Reason for seeking office: Grave concern over the devastating financial effects of the COVID-19 crisis was what influenced me to run for re-election to House District 14. Oklahoma families and businesses are hurting and we must make sure our state has resources to help those in need. Tough decisions will have to be made in the coming two years to help Oklahoma recover from the struggling economy. My time in the legislature taught me how to navigate the political landscape and understand the legislative process and get the job done, even during the recent prolonged national recession. My 33 years as a successful small business owner has given me a wealth of real-life experience that is desperately needed in government today. Of the current State House members, 77 percent have fewer than four years of experience in the Legislature, and those years saw surplus revenues when the economy was booming. During difficult times, experience matters.
EDITOR'S NOTE: REPUBLICAN INCUMBENT CHRIS SNEED DID NOT RESPOND TO EMAILS OR PHONE CALLS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.