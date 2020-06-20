State House District 14 Q&A
1 COVID-19. Which concerns you the most right now, an uptick in COVID-19 cases or a floundering economy in Oklahoma? What are your plans to deal with either?
Faught: A huge concern right now is getting Oklahoma's economy restarted and people back to work. We currently have an unemployment rate of 12% and over 400,000 citizens filing for unemployment benefits. With the loss of jobs due to the State shutdown many small businesses are suffering financially, and many have already closed their doors. We are seeing small business owners lose everything over the COVID-19 crisis. We must get Oklahomans back to work before our economy sees a total collapse. Safety measures for those who are in the highest health risk categories should be followed and hospitals and healthcare workers must have the necessary supplies and Personal Protection Equipment in case of recurrence.
2 TAX/REVENUE. Should Oklahoma look at increasing other revenue streams - for instance, asking tribes to pay a bigger fee in the gaming compact - or is the current tilt toward the energy industry sufficient?
Faught: The worst thing to consider right now would be to raise taxes on Oklahoma citizens and small businesses who are already struggling because of the economic shut down. I believe that Governor Stitt is right in asking the tribes to pay more of their fair share to the State through the gaming compacts. The legislature has continually taxed the oil and gas industry and during this current bust in the oil industry we are seeing producers go bankrupt and closing their doors. Muskogee is losing a long-standing pipe mill plant that is relocating to the more tax friendly State of Texas costing the loss of many high paying jobs in House District 14.
3 COMMON EDUCATION. How do you feel about consolidating more rural schools to save money for common education? Do you favor vouchers for private schools or home schools?
Faught: There would be cost savings if we combine the administrative operations of smaller, rural schools - not consolidating schools, but streamlining the top-heavy administration. These rural schools are extremely important to their local communities and often are the hub of community involvement and we need to protect them as best we can. When schools recently closed due to COVID-19 we saw that non-traditional methods can be effective. I believe that parents should be allowed to choose how their children are education with as many options available as possible: public schools, virtual schools, private and parochial schools and homeschooling are all viable options. No two children learn exactly the same and a "cookie cutter" approach can leave some children behind their peers.
4 HIGHER EDUCATION. Do colleges and universities receive enough funding, and if not, how would you increase it?
Faught: Higher education receives enough funding but there is a large disparity of the amounts sent to the smaller colleges across the State.
5 HEALTH CARE. Do you favor the Medicaid expansion question on the upcoming ballot, and why or why not?
Faught: State Question 802 for Medicaid expansion will put more healthy individuals who could be working on the Medicaid rolls. One major issue with any federally funded government program is the funding mechanism is only temporary and is basically unsustainable. Governor Stitt has proposed several options that would be more sustainable. We need to look for more free market solutions to lower healthcare costs and increase access to all Oklahomans, not a "one-size-fits-all" government program.
6 CRIME/PRISON REFORM. Police brutality has been a spotlight issue lately across the country. Do you see that as a problem in Oklahoma, and if so, what would you do about it? Do you favor private prisons?
Faught: The George Floyd situation is a terrible tragedy and the officer who committed the crime should be punished to the fullest extent of the law. However, we must not stereotype all law enforcement officers based on the actions of a few. And rioting and looting is uncalled for and should also be prosecuted. Our own local police departments are doing a great job monitoring area protests which fortunately have remained peaceful. These brave men and women risk their lives on a daily basis for our safety and should be held in high regard. We need to keep the hardened criminals in jail and stop deferring or lowering the sentences given for violent crimes.
7 GUN CONTROL. Is there any type of legislation you might support to quell gun violence, or do you believe unfettered access to guns is the best way to protect society?
Faught: The 2nd Amendment to the US Constitution guarantees the "right to keep and bear arms" and that right "shall not be infringed upon". Every citizen who has the legal right can not only own, but also carry a weapon if they so choose. I co-authored Concealed Carry, Open Carry and Constitutional Carry among other important Gun-Rights bills over my terms as State Representative. I have a 100% PRO-2nd Amendment voting record over 10 years and in 2018, I received the highest possible (A+) rating from the NRA because I authored and passed into law legislation that expanded and protected Gun Rights in Oklahoma. I was recognized as "Patriot of the Year" in 2018 by OK2A. In past elections I have been endorsed by the NRA, GOA (Gun Owners of America) and OK2A (Oklahoma 2nd Amendment Association).
8 OTHER ISSUES. Explain any other issue that concerns you and that you would put at the forefront of your agenda if elected/re-elected?
Faught: I will continue to work to reform our government by: Eliminating waste and duplication so we have the resources available to handle emergencies; holding agencies accountable for the services they are expected to deliver; and reforming the rules which govern our state agencies and cutting bureaucratic red tape. I have done it in the past as a former legislator and have a proven record of government reform.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.