State House District 4 Candidate Q&A
1 COVID-19. Which concerns you the most right now, an uptick in COVID-19 cases or a floundering economy in Oklahoma? What are your plans to deal with either?
Culver: I am not a doctor, so I have to depend on and follow the recommendations of medical professionals. As a family, we have done our best to exercise social distancing and will continue to do so. We also understand that people need to work to provide for their families, and the economic factors also must be weighed.
Meredith: Both are equally concerning because they both go hand in hand. We've seen large employers close down temporarily as cases have affected their employees. We must make sure our health care delivery system is able to function, especially in rural Oklahoma. As the Governor tried to flip a switch to reopen our great State, all he has managed to do is cause cases to rise. I believe that the majority of Oklahoman's aren't going to return to helping revive our economy until either a vaccine is available or the number of cases make a drastic downturn.
2 TAX/REVENUE. Should Oklahoma look at increasing other revenue streams - for instance, asking tribes to pay a bigger fee in the gaming compact - or is the current tilt toward the energy industry sufficient?
Culver: The energy industry is in decline. For many years, Oklahoma's economy has been too dependent on oil and gas revenue. Oklahoma needs to diversify its revenue streams along with its economic base. Restructuring the tax system would ensure a broad base exists to generate additional revenue. Just as we ask the people of the state to tighten their belts, in times of financial hardship, we should ask the government to tighten its belt.
Meredith: Plain and simple, I support our tribes here in Oklahoma. We need to work with our tribes as partners and not adversaries. They constantly step up to help support the local community partners, when the state doesn't. We've got to look at options, but the option is to not raise taxes out of the pockets of hard working Oklahoman's.
3 COMMON EDUCATION. How do you feel about consolidating more rural schools to save money for common education? Do you favor vouchers for private schools or home schools?
Culver: I oppose vouchers because it will kill public schools. I also oppose mandatory consolidation and recognize it is an attempt to divert funds from rural Oklahoma to urban areas. I will always protect rural funding for public schools and local control of our education system.
Meredith: I 100% DO NOT support consolidating rural schools! Over the last two years we have been able to put more money into education but we absolutely cannot stop there. We must continue to invest in our PUBLIC schools each and every year. I do not support vouchers and I am proud my voting record shows that.
4 HIGHER EDUCATION. Do colleges and universities receive enough funding, and if not, how would you increase it?
Culver: I would like to see the budget for regional colleges increased. Too often, public dollars are captured by the bigger universities, which is why Cherokee County needs more effective representation.
Meredith: Colleges and universities do not receive enough funding. Higher education is constantly being cut. We are very fortunate to have Northeastern State University here in our back yard. We have to do all that we can to protect their funding. Just like any other revenue we have to look at all options to help fund not only our higher education and common education systems, but all core services.
5 HEALTH CARE. Do you favor the Medicaid expansion question on the upcoming ballot, and why or why not?
Culver: This is an issue to be decided by the voters on June 30. There is no question that we should seek to retrieve federal matching dollars to support rural hospitals.
Meredith: I am in favor of Medicaid expansion it is vital for our health care in rural Oklahoma. By expanding Medicaid there will be thousands of Oklahomans who will be able to have access to affordable health care and it will also help keep our rural hospitals open.
6 CRIME/PRISON REFORM. Police brutality has been a spotlight issue lately across the country. Do you see that as a problem in Oklahoma, and if so, what would you do about it? Do you favor private prisons?
Culver: Too often the media has sensationalized the issue; the vast majority of law enforcements officers are upstanding citizens with a difficult job in a difficult time in our history. Law enforcement officers should be better compensated. Training should also be a priority for law enforcement agencies. I believe private prisons have helped to alleviate prison over-crowding, but we need more studies to determine the cost-effectiveness to the taxpayer.
Meredith: What we're are seeing throughout our country is sad and I support the peaceful protest, but I believe we are very fortunate right here in Cherokee County with the law enforcement that we have. I'm proud to call each of the men and women that wear a badge here in Cherokee County my friend and I'm proud of the leadership at the Cherokee County Sheriff's office, Tahlequah Police Department, NSU Police Department and the Cherokee Nation Marshal service for their continued effort in community policing. I do not favor private prisons.
7 GUN CONTROL. Is there any type of legislation you might support to quell gun violence, or do you believe unfettered access to guns is the best way to protect society?
Culver: I am a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment. I am a member of the NRA and will always support our rights under the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution.
Meredith: I believe in the 2nd amendment and I am avid gun collector and hunter. I have an A rating with the OK2A for the 2020 legislative session. I also know that we have to be responsible and smart when it comes to citizens carrying firearms in public places.
8 OTHER ISSUES. Explain any other issue that concerns you and that you would put at the forefront of your agenda if elected/re-elected?
Culver: Cherokee County needs a full-time representative who will show up to vote on the tough issues. My agenda is the agenda of the people of Cherokee County. I will be their voice at the state Capitol and will ensure they are always represented- not only when it is convenient or easy. My goal is to listen to the people, make voting a priority and ensure they are represented.
Meredith: Education is still not funded properly, and that will continue to be my number one priority while in the House of Representatives. We also have to protect all core services including roads and bridges, healthcare, and criminal justice system. I will always stand up for what is right and I to fight every day for the great folks of Cherokee County and District 4.
