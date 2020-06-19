State Senate District 3 Bio
Blake Stephens
Party affiliation: Republican
Current occupation: School Counselor, Locust Grove Public School; Bus Driver, Locust Grove Public School; Rancher, Business Owner, Ridge Runner Ranch.
Education: Northeastern State University, Tahlequah, OK, M. Ed. School Counseling, 1995; Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, OK, B.S. Agriculture Education, 1983; Northeastern A&M, Miami, OK, Associate's Degree, 1981; Sapulpa High School, Sapulpa, Oklahoma, 1979.
Special training, experience or certifications: Agriculture Teacher, Moody, Texas; Residential Therapist, Cherokee Nation, Tahlequah, Oklahoma; Licensed Catastrophe Insurance Adjuster, Austin, Texas; Liberty Glass Shipping Supervisor, Sapulpa, Oklahoma; Walmart Assistant Manager, Lake Worth, Texas; Recreational Vehicle Sales Manager, Lake Kountry RV, Waco, Texas; Scholars Inn Apartments, Manager/Maintenance Supervisor, Tahlequah; School Counselor, Locust Grove Public School, Locust Grove.
Military service: N/A
Memberships, organizations, awards and honors: Oklahoma FFA State Farmer Degree; NRA Lifetime Member; OK2A Gold Member; Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association; Cherokee County Cattlemen's Association; All Star Team Roping; Farm Bureau.
Family information: Parents, John and Evelyn Stephens; spouse, Kathy; daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Brandon Daniels; granddaughter, Kaitlyn; son and daughter-in-law, Josh and Jewely; granddaughter, Annie.
Reason for seeking office: The Lord laid it on my heart to run for Governor in 2018. I love our state and wanted to make a REAL difference. With a great work ethic and servant's heart, I desire to serve all people. I love people of all ages(including the unborn) and all walks of life. After my Governor run, I prayed about my future in politics for over a year. The Lord again, called me into this race. He has placed many good people in my path! Our campaign has strong support throughout all 1677 square miles of this district! This Cowboy is excited about serving the awesome people in District 3! I pride myself on being an approachable leader and look forward to addressing the challenges of Northeast Oklahoma with a common sense approach. Our people deserve to have a voice and to have a working relationship with their State Senator.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.