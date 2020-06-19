State Senate District 3 Candidate Q&A
1 COVID-19. Which concerns you the most right now, an uptick in COVID-19 cases or a floundering economy in Oklahoma? What are your plans to deal with either?
Stephens: Although all lives matter when it comes to health and wellness, we face the reality of reviving our once, booming Trump Economy before COVID-19 threw a curveball to the world! Common sense applies when fighting the spread of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing, clean hygiene and washing your hands often with soap and water. We should continue to help our most vulnerable populations and if you feel ill or running fever simply stay home to reduce the risks. I'm looking forward to working with the leaders of our local, state, federal, and tribal governments to make tough decisions and move this country forward. I am a man who enjoys building relationships with people in all walks of life and know we can overcome the challenges we face today for the betterment of our communities, state, and our country.
2 TAX/REVENUE. Should Oklahoma look at increasing other revenue streams - for instance, asking tribes to pay a bigger fee in the gaming compact - or is the current tilt toward the energy industry sufficient?
Stephens: I believe we are ALL in this thing together. Our State and Tribal Governments should be working in tandem, as a team, to be a champion for the people. I am a man of principle and believe in fairness for all. I don't believe it's right to ask our tribes to pay more than their fair share. The tribes have gone above and beyond in many areas helping our citizens. They are building and maintaining roads in our rural communities that would otherwise continue to deteriorate. I look forward to joining our state and tribal leaders at the round table to come up with common sense resolutions that are fair and equitable on many different fronts.
3 COMMON EDUCATION. How do you feel about consolidating more rural schools to save money for common education? Do you favor vouchers for private schools or home schools?
Stephens: Our children are our future. If they're not worth investing in, what is? I believe in local control. Our communities don't need a bunch of politicians telling them what is best for them. They know their community better than anyone else. Furthermore, our rural schools are the lifeblood of our rural communities. I am a champion for our communities. I've served as a school counselor for the past 23 years at Locust Grove Schools. I've devoted most of my life to public education which is state funded and not for profit. I will continue to work hard to bring value and appreciation to a dying profession...teaching. I am endorsed by the Oklahoma Retired Educators Association. I support homeschooling. I oppose vouchers and scholarship programs. I respectively believe that Senate District 3 is the GOLD RING of OKLAHOMA and look forward to serving EVERY individual that lives here!
4 HIGHER EDUCATION. Do colleges and universities receive enough funding, and if not, how would you increase it?
Stephens: Over the last year we have seen some mismanagement funding of some of our publicly funded State institutions. Governor Stitt has also identified areas of wasteful spending by the Chancellor and Board of Regents that needs to be addressed. Therefore, I believe there should be a "performance" audit of all current higher education spending in order to ensure that the taxpayers are getting the best value for their dollars. Once that audit is complete, then we should look at the best way to reprioritize funds especially in light of potential post COVID-19 measures such as online classes and more staff working from home.
5 HEALTH CARE. Do you favor the Medicaid expansion question on the upcoming ballot, and why or why not?
Stephens: I'm not in favor of making medicaid expansion a constitutional amendment. Other states have already attempted this and have failed miserably. The truth is, it could cost our state an estimated $374 million annually. It's estimated as many as 628,000 employable, working age adults would qualify under the criteria for Medicaid expansion according to the Oklahoma Health Care Authority. If that were to happen it would negatively affect the people it was designed to help in the first place...our children, pregnant women, the elderly, and the disabled. If this measure passes it will be virtually impossible to overturn because it will become constitutional. If it passes and we are required to fund it then we will have to decide which agencies get cut in their funding. We would be robbing from Paul to pay Peter. We must be vigilant to stay true to our fiscal responsibilities.
6 CRIME/PRISON REFORM. Police brutality has been a spotlight issue lately across the country. Do you see that as a problem in Oklahoma, and if so, what would you do about it? Do you favor private prisons?
Stephens: I want to start by saying thank you to our brave men and women of law enforcement that put their lives on the line everyday to keep us safe! Thank you for all you do for our communities by protecting and serving. I don't believe police brutality is an issue in Oklahoma. There are real ways of making long, lasting effective change for the bad cops out there. I've been told that no one hates a bad cop more than a good cop. Gypsy cops are those officers who have poor records of conduct and are sent down the road to other cities to continue doing an unacceptable job. They resign and leave on good terms which perpetuates the problem. We could possibly develop a reporting system that could track bad behavior so that other departments don't unknowingly hire an officer with a bad history.
7. GUN CONTROL. Is there any type of legislation you might support to quell gun violence, or do you believe unfettered access to guns is the best way to protect society?
Stephens: President Donald Trump and Blake Cowboy Stephens love our Country! I am a proud Okie! I'm the only candidate endorsed in this race by the NRA(National Rifle Association) and OK2A(Oklahoma 2nd Amendment Association). I have a lifetime hunting/fishing license in the State of Oklahoma and in the State of Texas. I have a 10 year concealed carry license. I love hunting and fishing in the great outdoors! I am so proud of Oklahoma and the leadership on the anti-red flag bill that passed recently by our state legislators and signed by Governor Stitt! Oklahoma is the first state to pass such a pro gun bill. I wish I could have been there to participate in such an historical milestone! Our state recognizes there are already effective laws in place to protect our public and we don't need more laws and government overreach.
8. OTHER ISSUES. Explain any other issue that concerns you and that you would put at the forefront of your agenda if elected/re-elected?
Stephens: Dependency on oil and diversifying industry are two great challenges in Oklahoma. We are dependant on the energy sector as our main revenue stream. Twenty-five percent of all jobs in Oklahoma are tied to the energy industry either directly or indirectly. We have struggled with this issue since statehood! The price of oil has ALWAYS dictated our economic stability. We must broaden our revenue stream by attracting new businesses and supporting our current businesses with common sense legislation. The first thing a company researches before entering a new market is the quality of the school system. When you fix our education woes, you fix many other issues, including diversifying our economy. We must address our rural infrastructure challenges such as roads, utilities, phone services and internet. New business will come and bring their families to Oklahoma along with new jobs when this becomes a reality rather than a vision.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.