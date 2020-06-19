State Senate District 9 Bio
Name: Dewayne Pemberton
Party affiliation: Republican
Current occupation: State Senator District 9; Retired Educator.
Education: Cabot High School Cabot Arkansas Diploma; University of Central Arkansas Conway Arkansas B.S.E.; Northeastern State University, Tahlequah, M.Ed.; Oklahoma State University Tulsa, Specialist Principal and Superintendent Certifications.
Memberships, organizations, awards and honors: Muskogee Greater Chamber of Commerce; Tahlequah Chamber of Commerce; Farm Bureau; Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church; Recipient Farm Bureau Legislative Award 2017 and 2018; OSSBA/ \CCOSA Legislator of the Year 2019; OPEA/Public Employees Association Legislator of the Year 2019; Oklahoma Sheriff’s Association Legislative Award 2018 and 2019; Organization of Rural Oklahoma Schools Legislator of the Year 2019; Oklahoma School Advisory Council Legislator of the Year 2017; Regents of Higher Education Distinguished Service Award Recipient 2019; Oklahoma Education Association Legislator of the Week March 2020.
Family information: Spouse, Claire; sons, Matt, Ben and Adam; grandchildren, Payton, Karsen, Maddox and Evie; mother, Wanda Benton.
Reason for seeking office: I am running for Re-Election in order to continue to serve and be the voice of the people of District 9 in Oklahoma City.
