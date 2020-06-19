1 COVID-19. Which concerns you the most right now, an uptick in COVID-19 cases or a floundering economy in Oklahoma? What are your plans to deal with either?
Pemberton: The health and safety of our citizens is first and foremost on my mind. I want to thank our Doctors and Healthcare workers for the excellent job they have done with the COVID-19 outbreak. It appears that they have learned a lot and have a handle on best practices and treatments for the virus. The major task at hand now is getting our economy back on track. Cities, Counties and State Governments are facing large fiscal deficits due to layoffs, business shutdowns, and plummeting tax revenues. There is no silver bullet to fix the present situation other than getting people back to work, off unemployment, and opening our small businesses and industry to full capacity. We need to continue to monitor the healthcare threat, take advice of our healthcare professionals as well as move business reopening as quickly as possible back to normal.
2 TAX/REVENUE. Should Oklahoma look at increasing other revenue streams - for instance, asking tribes to pay a bigger fee in the gaming compact - or is the current tilt toward the energy industry sufficient?
Pemberton: Raising taxes or revenue in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent double digit unemployment does not make good sense. Our citizens are hurting financially at this time and will continue to do so until our economic engine fires back up to capacity. Energy prices have fluctuated drastically over the past few months and are just now beginning to come back and stabilize but are still under performing. I have faith that Governor Stitt and the tribal leaders will eventually sit down, have meaningful negotiations and arrive at a gaming compact agreement that will be a win-win for the State of Oklahoma and the Tribal Nations. Since the vast majority of gaming exclusivity fees, over 13 million a month, go directly to public education through the 1017 fund, any increase would positively impact young people across the state which is a definite win-win for both parties.
3 COMMON EDUCATION. How do you feel about consolidating more rural schools to save money for common education? Do you favor vouchers for private schools or home schools?
Pemberton: Being a rural legislator and former educator, I understand the importance of our rural schools. Schools are the lifeblood of the small communities and everything revolves around them and their activities. Several recent state and national studies have proven that the savings found through consolidation are minimal at best and do not outweigh the harm that they inflict on the communities. Therefore, I support only voluntary consolidation and am opposed to forced consolidation efforts. I do believe in school choice and feel that parents should educate their children as they see fit, which may include private schools or homeschooling, but not at tax payer expense! The State Constitution guarantees that all Oklahoma children are entitled to a free public education. Therefore, I oppose vouchers designed to use tax payer dollars to fund private education.
4 HIGHER EDUCATION. Do colleges and universities receive enough funding, and if not, how would you increase it?
Pemberton: Higher Education has suffered double digit budget cuts over the past decade due to multiple state revenue shortfalls and failures. The 2020 education budget, which I drafted, gave Higher Education its first revenue increase in years at 3.5%. This revenue boost was earmarked for faculty raises which they haven't had in a decade. The 2021 Higher Education budget was reduced as a result of the 1.4 billion dollar revenue failure the state faced due to business shutdowns related to the COVID-19 and the bottoming out of the oil and gas prices. We definitely need to increase funding for Higher Education specifically 4 year Regional Universities like NSU and two year institutions like Connor's State College. The revenue should be used for new faculty positions, in demand program offerings, program enhancements, and a second round of faculty/staff raises that are way overdue.
5 HEALTH CARE. Do you favor the Medicaid expansion question on the upcoming ballot, and why or why not?
Pemberton: Healthcare is on everyone's mind and presently accounts for over 1.5 billion dollars of the state's yearly budget, second only to education spending. The legislature has been working on healthcare reforms for the past two years. Plans for expansion of services have been floated with the Governors Sooner Care 2.0 being the most recent. This plan provided an expansion of Medicaid statutorily, providing reforms, work requirements and small premiums for those effected. The problem with SQ 802 is that it adopts the Obama Era Affordable Health Care Act and places it in the Oklahoma Constitution at a cost of 250 million dollars a year to Oklahoma, and may require a tax increase or reduction of state services to fund. Once in the State Constitution it cannot be changed or modified without a new vote of the people making it unworkable and cost prohibitive. SQ is not the best... *
6 CRIME/PRISON REFORM. Police brutality has been a spotlight issue lately across the country. Do you see that as a problem in Oklahoma, and if so, what would you do about it? Do you favor private prisons?
Pemberton: I am a strong supporter of our men and women in Blue and will continue to be so. Their oath to protect and serve provides the basis for a civilized culture. No one in their right mind condones brutality or racial and ethnic inequality. We have come a long way as a society but still have much work to do. I do not see a systemic problem with our law enforcement agencies in Oklahoma. Unfortunately there are bad actors in all professions and segments of the workforce. These isolated incidents must be addressed immediately and offenders must be held to high standards of accountability under the same laws and judicial review as everyday citizens. We need to improve our applicant pre-screening and screening procedures, create advanced training programs and promote community engagement as we grow and improve policing efforts. I do not support private prisons in Oklahoma. I feel that ...*
7 GUN CONTROL. Is there any type of legislation you might support to quell gun violence, or do you believe unfettered access to guns is the best way to protect society?
Pemberton: I am an advocate for the U.S. Constitution and the Second Amendment. As a hunter, target shooter and gun collector I fully support the right to keep and bear arms which has been upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court time and time again. I do not support gun control legislation. I have not seen any such legislation presented that does not infringe on the second amendment and the rights of law abiding gun owners. We have enough laws on the books now, if enforced and followed, would curtail most of the unfortunate incidents seen around the country. The problem stems from the fact that criminals don't follow laws, only law abiding citizens do. Access to firearms by the citizenry is not unfettered now. We have laws that restrict age of purchase, full automatic capability and access to government facilities and businesses to name a few.
8 OTHER ISSUES. Explain any other issue that concerns you and that you would put at the forefront of your agenda if elected/re-elected?
Pemberton: As Chairman of the Education Appropriations Committee responsible for education funding, the budget is a major concern especially with COVID-19 and the drop in energy prices. We need to concentrate on diversifying our funding streams, promote the Governors Fast Action Closing Fund which incentivizes high paying businesses to relocate to Oklahoma, thus increasing tax revenues and making sure each tax payer dollar is well spent. As a member of the newly developed LOFT Oversight Committee (Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency) it is critical that we scrutinize and make transparent to the public every tax dollar spent in our agencies. The LOFT office was created to provide forensic oversight of agency departments, programs or other workings at the behest of the legislature. We just hired a director last month and are in the process of filling the staff with forensic auditors, accountants, economists and other personnel required to fulfill the job.
EDITOR'S NOTE: DEMOCRATIC CHALLENGER JACK REAVIS DID NOT RESPOND TO CALLS, EMAILS OR FACEBOOK MESSAGES SOLICITING PARTICIPATION.
