A Stilwell woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash three miles southeast of Stilwell on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Lacey Vann, 30, was a passenger in a 2007 Ford Taurus, southbound on 4735 Road, when the driver failed to negotiate a curve.
The vehicle veered off the roadway, struck a tree, and flipped, coming to a rest of its top.
Vann was transported to Stilwell Hospital, then transferred to Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, Arkansas, where she was admitted in stable condition with head, trunk internal, and arm injuries.
According to the report, unsafe speed was the cause of the crash. Vann was not wearing a seat belt and airbags did not deploy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.