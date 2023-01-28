A tip led county investigators to a stolen RV out of Enid and close to a pound of meth.
On Jan. 26, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip that a stolen RV was in the Carters Landing area.
Sgt. Pete Broderick said he arrived in the area to find the RV parked. The VIN number to the vehicle was ran and it was confirmed to be stolen.
“We ran the VIN on the trailer before we knocked on the door and confirmed it was stolen. We knocked on the door and after several minutes of movement a female came out and surrendered,” Broderick said.
A man also stepped outside to surrender but he took off running down the road and into the woods. Investigators asked that Cherokee Nation Marshal Service assist in locating the man by putting their drone in the air.
The man wasn’t caught as of Saturday, Jan. 28 and Broderick said they are still investigating the “dope” side of the case.
“In the search of the trailer we found 12.75 ounces, just shy of a pound of meth,” he said. “There were three firearms in the trailer,” Broderick said.
The woman was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle but not charged for possession of methamphetamine.
