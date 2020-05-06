The Stilwell Strawberry Auction will be held by a virtual auction on May 9, according to Kiwanis Club President Sharon Jackson.
"Kiwanis Board has decided to conduct judging of berries and a virtual auction on the original festival date of May 9, 2020.," Jackson said. "We invite you to be a part of this auction in the safety and comfort of your home or business, using your computer or smart phone."
The auction may also be viewed on the Strawberry Festival Facebook page, but participants must be on Zoom to bid.
Here’s how you can participate:
When - May 9, 2020 - 12:30 p.m. Central Time
Where - Log in opens at 12:30 pm; Auction to start at 1:00 p.m . Video connection required
Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89438299817
Meeting ID: 894 3829 9817
