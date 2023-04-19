Affordable housing is a term that has been used a lot recently, but what exactly is it? Affordable housing is a rent or a house payment that does not consume more than 30% for both homeowners and renters. In Oklahoma, 1 in 9 households spend more than 50% of their income on housing, with little left over for medicine, utilities, food, clothing, and other family expenses.
Habitat for Humanity seeks a world in which everyone has a decent place to live. But too many in the United States, including Oklahoma, still struggle to afford the cost of home. Soaring rents and home prices have led to a substantial rise in housing cost burdens. Many renters face having to choose between paying for housing or for food, medical care, and other essential expenses. Aspiring homebuyers are increasingly priced out of the housing market, setting back efforts to close homeownership gaps especially for minorities.
Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity was founded in 1990 as part of the important work of Habitat for Humanity International. Habitat for Humanity is a Christian housing organization that has grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S., and in more than 70 countries around the world. Families and individuals in need of a hand-up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own home alongside volunteers, with homeowners paying an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering, and adding a voice to create affordable housing, Habitat supporters help families achieve the strength, stability, and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit www.tahlequahhabitat.org.
Since 1990, Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity has completed 32 affordable houses in Cherokee County and is breaking ground on House 33 in Hulbert at this time for a grandmother who has adopted her two teenage grandsons. People interested in volunteering to help build this house are encouraged to log on to the website and select a few shifts starting in June.
The Restore Home Improvement Store moved to the west side of the bypass at 17165 W. Mud Valley Road in December 2021. The ReStore provides a location for community members to both donate unwanted items and shop for treasures. The ReStore Rack clothing and accessories store moved from the Plaza South Shopping center to the old Restore location on the corner of First and College Avenue, with a physical address of 198 West First Street. The Rack accepts donations of good, used clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children, as well as children’s toys. Profits from both stores come back to the affiliate to help build affordable houses in Cherokee County.
“In the past year, more than 500,000 pounds of donated materials have been recycled back into the community and diverted from landfills,” reported Executive Director Linda Cheatham. “TAHFH, including both ReStores, employ 15 staff members and provides additional employment as a host agency to participants in three agency employment programs such as AARP Senior Community Service Employment Program, Cherokee Nation Career Services, and AmeriCorps Volunteers in Service to America. More than 340 volunteers worked 12,735 hours to process donations and build or repair houses in the past year. Additionally, as a Christian Housing Ministry, TAHFH tithed almost $5,000 to HFH International to help build Habitat Homes around the world."
“Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity has come a long way from when I started as Executive Director 12 years ago,” stated Linda Cheatham. “Before then, we did not have continuity of leadership, with changing board members, no executive director and no construction supervisor.”
There are a lot of rules to follow in the mortgage industry after the mortgage crisis occurred in the United States, which requires in depth training to address. In 2017, Cheatham attended training to learn how to package USDA Rural 502 Direct Home Loans. “The 502 Direct loan is not available through a bank, but is direct with the USDA and is structured specifically for low-income families, providing an affordable mortgage payment.”
To qualify applicants must have a credit score of 640 or better, have low debt, not be a registered sex offender, and agree to partner with TAHFH including working “sweat equity” hours. To fill out a pre-application, go to www.tahlequahhabitat.org or call the office at 918-453-1332 for an appointment.
