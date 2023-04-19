Tahlequah Community Fund

In 2020, the Northeastern State University Foundation was awarded $25,000 by Tahlequah Community Fund to assist in the college's plaza around NSU's veterans memorial. From left are: Ken Purdy, NSU President Steve Turner, J.D. Carey, and Peggy Glenn.

Since its founding in 1999, the Tahle­quah Community Fund has awarded over 275 grants totaling more than $1,000,000 to local nonprofit groups in support of local programs and proj­ects that enhance the quality of life in Tahlequah. And TCF has ambitious goals for future grants focused on fur­ther community improvements.

“A community fund is a great way for people to make a charitable, tax-deductible contribution that supports a variety of important needs in a com­munity,” said Ken Purdy, TCF Board Chairman.

Purdy addressed the importance of investing in the community.

“Our organization has worked for the last two decades to invest and use funds that we receive from generous donors in our community to support Tahlequah-centered programs that range from youth education, arts and culture, health and wellness, and com­munity beautification and develop­ment,” said Purdy.

TCF has grown an annual competi­tive grants program to a level where in each of the last two years, 35 to 40 applications are received with about one-third of the applicants selected for grant awards that collectively total be­tween $35,000 to $40,000 each year.

“Because our funding priority for these grants is youth education, about 60% of these funds are directed to sup­port classroom projects and related public school programs; the other 40% of the funds are awarded to various nonprofit program needs in the com­munity” said Purdy. “Even though we call this our ‘small grants program,’ the feedback we get from recipients is that these funds make a very large differ­ence in their programs.”

An additional grant offering of TCF known as the Special Challenge Grant program was created to encourage ambitious projects by community nonprofits that promise to make a sig­nificant physical enhancement for the community.

Board Treasurer JD Carey noted that past Challenge Grant funding helped support the development of NSU’s Veterans Memorial Statute and Plaza in addition to the Tahlequah Trails As­sociation’s project of hiking and biking trails that is now open at its loca­tion east of the city.

“TCF committed $50,000 in matching funds to help get these projects underway and we look forward to more bold and creative projects when our Challenge Grant of­fering looks again for proposals in 2023,” said Carey.

TCF funding has been instrumen­tal in other notable community proj­ects including the downtown mural on Morgan Street, the veteran’s statue on the south end of town near Rea­sor’s, major sidewalk improvements on North College Avenue, and the Beth Herrington appreciation statue at the historic Thompson House.

The mission of TCF is to connect donors to the needs of charitable pro­grams and projects that enhance the quality of life in Tahlequah. Purdy notes that achieving this mission is made possible by generous people in the community who provide dona­tions, large and small, to TCF.

“We exist as an organization that strives to enhance our community be­cause of that generosity and we’re ex­tremely grateful for that support,” said Purdy.

TCF also works to ensure that do­nated funds are managed responsibly. Donations are professionally managed by the nonprofit Communities Foun­dation of Oklahoma, which manages funds related to community interests, scholarships, and more throughout Oklahoma. TCF has no paid staff and less than 1% of all funds are used for administrative and other operational purposes.

Governance of TCF is provided by a seven-member board of directors that is committed to the wellbeing and en­hancement of Tahlequah and its citi­zens.

Current directors are JD Carey, Ed Culver, Elaine Hodson, Paula Mut­zig, Ken Purdy, Trae Ratliff, and Steve Worth.

Also, almost anyone that has inter­acted with the TCF organization likely knows that Jodeen Worth serves as a tireless volunteer in support of TCF programs.

TCF welcomes all persons interest­ed in contributing to the wellbeing and future of Tahlequah through financial support of its grant programs. Inqui­ries about the organization and its pro­grams can be directed to Ken Purdy at 918-931-7926 or JD Carey at 918-456- 6665.

Tags

Trending Video