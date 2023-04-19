Since its founding in 1999, the Tahlequah Community Fund has awarded over 275 grants totaling more than $1,000,000 to local nonprofit groups in support of local programs and projects that enhance the quality of life in Tahlequah. And TCF has ambitious goals for future grants focused on further community improvements.
“A community fund is a great way for people to make a charitable, tax-deductible contribution that supports a variety of important needs in a community,” said Ken Purdy, TCF Board Chairman.
Purdy addressed the importance of investing in the community.
“Our organization has worked for the last two decades to invest and use funds that we receive from generous donors in our community to support Tahlequah-centered programs that range from youth education, arts and culture, health and wellness, and community beautification and development,” said Purdy.
TCF has grown an annual competitive grants program to a level where in each of the last two years, 35 to 40 applications are received with about one-third of the applicants selected for grant awards that collectively total between $35,000 to $40,000 each year.
“Because our funding priority for these grants is youth education, about 60% of these funds are directed to support classroom projects and related public school programs; the other 40% of the funds are awarded to various nonprofit program needs in the community” said Purdy. “Even though we call this our ‘small grants program,’ the feedback we get from recipients is that these funds make a very large difference in their programs.”
An additional grant offering of TCF known as the Special Challenge Grant program was created to encourage ambitious projects by community nonprofits that promise to make a significant physical enhancement for the community.
Board Treasurer JD Carey noted that past Challenge Grant funding helped support the development of NSU’s Veterans Memorial Statute and Plaza in addition to the Tahlequah Trails Association’s project of hiking and biking trails that is now open at its location east of the city.
“TCF committed $50,000 in matching funds to help get these projects underway and we look forward to more bold and creative projects when our Challenge Grant offering looks again for proposals in 2023,” said Carey.
TCF funding has been instrumental in other notable community projects including the downtown mural on Morgan Street, the veteran’s statue on the south end of town near Reasor’s, major sidewalk improvements on North College Avenue, and the Beth Herrington appreciation statue at the historic Thompson House.
The mission of TCF is to connect donors to the needs of charitable programs and projects that enhance the quality of life in Tahlequah. Purdy notes that achieving this mission is made possible by generous people in the community who provide donations, large and small, to TCF.
“We exist as an organization that strives to enhance our community because of that generosity and we’re extremely grateful for that support,” said Purdy.
TCF also works to ensure that donated funds are managed responsibly. Donations are professionally managed by the nonprofit Communities Foundation of Oklahoma, which manages funds related to community interests, scholarships, and more throughout Oklahoma. TCF has no paid staff and less than 1% of all funds are used for administrative and other operational purposes.
Governance of TCF is provided by a seven-member board of directors that is committed to the wellbeing and enhancement of Tahlequah and its citizens.
Current directors are JD Carey, Ed Culver, Elaine Hodson, Paula Mutzig, Ken Purdy, Trae Ratliff, and Steve Worth.
Also, almost anyone that has interacted with the TCF organization likely knows that Jodeen Worth serves as a tireless volunteer in support of TCF programs.
TCF welcomes all persons interested in contributing to the wellbeing and future of Tahlequah through financial support of its grant programs. Inquiries about the organization and its programs can be directed to Ken Purdy at 918-931-7926 or JD Carey at 918-456- 6665.
