Lake Region Electric Cooperative awarded three all-expenses-paid trips to high school juniors during the 2023 Youth Tour Contest and Banquet, held March 29 at Sequoyah State Park Lodge in Hulbert.
Shelby Tannehill, from Hulbert high School, and Zade Younes, from Tahlequah High School, were selected to represent LREC in Washington, D.C., on a week-long summer trip. A runner-up, Matthew Talburt of THS, won a trip to the Oklahoma Electric Cooperative’s Youth Leadership Summit in Oklahoma City next March.
