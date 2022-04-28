From playing or listening to music and enjoying activities on area lakes and rivers, to volunteering and attending the multitude of events hosted downtown and at area venues, there are endless ways to enjoy Tahlequah and the surrounding area.
Purchasing veggies, honey, and birdhouses at the Tahlequah Farmers’ Market; hitting up a concert on the Illinois River or in a local club or restaurant; strolls or rides through a hiking and biking trail – the leisurely possibilities are endless.
Tahlequah offers something for everyone. Local musicians play at a number of venues year-round, whether at a bar or at a float operator. They play indoors and outdoors, depending on the weather. Local artists play country and rock ‘n’ roll, as well as Red Dirt, Reggae, gospel, and jazz, capped with the annual Jazz Fest in the spring.
In the summer, the River City Players – which includes professionals and students – offers exceptional music and dance shows. Northeastern State University also provides live theater through the Drama Department and Sequoyah Institute.
Director of River City and teacher Robyn Pursley said the most important thing for people to know about their activities is that everything is open to the public, and all drama and Sequoyah Institute productions are free to NSU students. They offer a children’s theater production each season.
“For RCP, this season, we are presenting 'Vinyl Classics: Country and Rock ‘n’ Roll.' Something people should know about RCP is that it has been a NSU tradition since 1983, and thousands of patrons join us each summer from all over the country. We have performers on stage from all over the state and country and we have a live band on stage in each show,” Pursley said.
Shows run from June 16 to July 23, Thursday through Saturday. Box office number is 919-444-4500 or tickets are on sale online at goriverhawkstickets.com.
Different art classes are offered throughout the year by the Cherokee Art Center, Arts Council of Tahlequah, Continuing Education at NSU, and Tahlequah Creates.
A plethora of volunteer opportunities are available for those looking to make a difference, from really fun to serious. Most volunteers will agree they get more out of giving back than they ever imagined, and often learn new skills or hobbies.
The CARE Food Pantry schedules volunteers about once a month to help stock shelves or help clients. Habitat for Humanity builds homes to give folks a hand up, including a Women Build project. Like most volunteer groups, they will train volunteers who may start out with few building skills and teach all they want to learn.
Linda Cheatham, executive director for Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity since July 2009, said the vision of Habitat is that everyone deserves a decent affordable place to live.
“In Cherokee County, one in six pay more than half of their income for housing, leaving little left over for food, medicine and utilities,” said Cheatham.
To qualify for an affordable Habitat house, the applicant must have a credit score of 640 or better, steady employment to pay back a mortgage, be willing to partner with Habitat to complete sweat equity, and not be a registered sex offender.
Established in 1990, TAHFH is currently building House 31. By building with volunteers under the supervision of a construction supervisor, the cost is greatly reduced. The selected and qualified homeowner only pays the cost and not the market value.
To volunteer, go to the website, www.tahlequahhabitat.org and sign up to work. No skills or experience is needed. To generate funds for house building, TAHFH has opened two ReStores that accept donations from the public and then sell those items at a low cost. The ReStore Home Improvement store is located at 17165 W. Mud Valley Road, and the ReStore Rack Clothing store is located at 198 W. First St.
Help In Crisis is a nonprofit that annually sponsors the Walk A Mile in Her Shoes fundraiser wherein local men put on their stilettos and literally walk a mile. Help In Crisis provides support to people in domestic violence situations, and its goal is to break the cycle of violence for victims and their children through transformational care that seeks to educate and empower, with a vision of a community where peace prevails.
Brad Eubanks just took part in his 12th year of participating in Walk A Mile.
“This is super-important to a lot of us, especially me personally. When I first heard about this, the first think I thought about was past family members: my mom, everybody who's been through some type of domestic violence. And then I became a dad and then I became a dad again – two girls,” he said.
Court Appointed Special Advocates gives a voice for children who have been separated from family through the court system, through no fault of their own, with the hope of returning them to the home, if deemed safe. For more information about training, contact Jo Prout at 918-456-8788.
The Arts Council of Tahlequah – Cherokee County Arts and Humanities Coalition Inc. – promotes regional arts and artists, and works to enhance economic development and community building through the arts. It hosts arts events – art shows like the traditional Tahlequonia, classes, and Leadership Arts Youth Summer Camp, Arts Under the Stars, second Sunday at two speakers with history and nonprofit emphasis, and the annual Winter Concert the first Sunday in December. The group also recognizes arts volunteers and arts supporters who make a difference to the community at an annual event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.