MUSKOGEE – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Kiah John Pritchett, age 38, of Tahlequah, pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter in Indian Country and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.
The charges arose from an investigation by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Pritchett was charged with “unlawfully killing the victim without malice” on July 4, 2021, and with unlawful possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.
The crimes occurred in Cherokee, County, within the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation Reservation, in the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Gerald L. Jackson, U.S. magistrate judge in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, took the plea and ordered completion of a presentence investigation report. Pritchett was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal, pending sentencing.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jarrod Leaman and Patrick Flanigan prosecuted the case.
