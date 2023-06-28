The Tahlequah Community Fund, a nonprofit group supporting charitable interests in the Tahlequah area, has awarded $72,939 to the Tahlequah Trails Association as the successful applicant to TCF’s 2023 Special Projects Challenge Grant.
According to TCF Board Chairman Ken Purdy, the funds awarded will be matched by Tahlequah Trails and used for expansion of the public recreation trails under development at TTA’s Welling Ridge Trails site east of Tahlequah.
The grant will enable construction of an additional 2-1/2 miles of advanced trails that will complement the four miles of trails already constructed at TTA’s Welling Ridge Trails site. Completion of the advanced trails is expected in the summer of 2024.
Trails at the location are shared-use and accommodate the recreational activities of hiking, mountain biking, and trail running.
