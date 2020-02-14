Auditions for Tahlequah Community Playhouse, Inc.'s production of "Drop Dead" will be held Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 17 and 18.
"Drop Dead" was written by Bill Van Zandt and Jane Milmore, and is directed by Criss Pearson. Show dates are April 17-19 and April 24-26. All performances will be held at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 North Water Ave. The cast consists of five men and five women. Those who audition should be high school age and up. The play is about a cast of has-been actors who try to revive their careers in "Drop Dead!", a potboiler murder mystery directed by "Wonder Child of the Broadway Stage", Victor Le Pewe (a psychotic eye twitching megalomaniac). But when the murders and mysteries exceed those in the script, the thespians must save the show, their careers, as well as their lives.
The read through date is Tuesday, Feb. 25. Rehearsals will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27, and March 2. Traditional rehearsals resume March 9-11, from 6:30 p.m to 8:30 p.m. Also needed are set builders, back stage crew, sound and light technicians, costumers, make-up and hair artists, etc. TCP meets the last Tuesday of the month, 6 p.m., at St. Basil Episcopal Church. TCP is a member of the Oklahoma Community Theater Association and The American Association of Community Theaters.
The auditions will begin at 7 p.m at the St. Basil Episcopal Church, 814 North Vinita Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.