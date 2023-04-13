TCP to present Neil Simon's 'Rumors'

Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. will present the last play of the 49th season, "Rumors," April 14-16, and April 21-23.
The play, written by Neil Simon and directed by Criss Pearson, will take place at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave.
The play opens at the town home of Charlie Brock, the deputy mayor of New York, who has just shot himself. Though a flesh wound, four couples are about to experience a severe attack of farce. Gathering for their 10th wedding anniversary, they notice the host lies bleeding in the other room. All the kitchen help have gone and his wife, Myra, is nowhere in sight. His lawyer, Ken, and his wife, Chris, must get "the story" straight before the other guests arrive. As the confusions and miscommunications mount, the evening spins off into classic farcical hilarity.
Due to strong adult language, the play is not recommended for children.
Tickets are $35 for dinner and the show, $15 for show-only tickets, and $10 for student tickets. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The show begins one hour after dinner. Purchase tickets at Beautiquey and the Beast boutique, Morris-Cragar florist, or at www.tcpok.com. Call the box office for special dietary and seating needs at 539-234-9444. Reservations for dinner must be made by the Wednesday of prior to the show a patron wishes to attend.
TCP meets the last Tuesday of the month at St. Basil Episcopal Church at 814 N. Vinita Ave. TCP is a member of the Oklahoma Community Theatre Association and the American Association of Community Theaters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.