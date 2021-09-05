The Frontier is again tracking hospitalizations and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in an effort to inform people where the virus is spreading.
The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Oklahoma was announced on March 6, 2020.
The Frontier will update this page as information becomes public from state health officials, which is typically around 11 a.m. daily. The Oklahoma State Department of Health releases hospitalization data on weekdays. Hospitalization data are the three-day averages of the number of patients.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health releases county-level data weekly on Wednesdays.
The Frontier uses federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provisional data to track the pandemic’s death toll in Oklahoma.
Tracking vaccinations in Oklahoma:
As of September 2, Oklahoma has administered 3,859,158 doses of the vaccine in the state: 2,123,203 people or 53.7% of Oklahomans have gotten at least the first dose and 1,747,709 people or 44.2% of the state’s population are fully vaccinated. Oklahoma is administering the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, as well as the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
About 55.2% of Oklahoma adults are fully vaccinated, and 66.4% of adults have received at least one dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The vaccines are not yet approved for children under 12.
Hospitalizations and deaths:
As of September 3, 9,292 Oklahomans had died from COVID-19, according to provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health now releases hospitalization data on weekdays. Hospitalization data released are the three-day average of the number of patients.
On September 3, the three-day average for hospitalizations was at 1,589 patients.
The highest number of hospitalizations so far was 1,994 patients on Jan. 5, 2021.
COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma
The seven-day average for new cases peaked at 4,170 on Jan. 12, 2021. On September 3 the seven-day average for new cases was 2,634.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health's county risk map is based on the seven-day average of new cases in each county.
