On any given day, four or five people sit in the mental health intake room at the Rogers County jail for observation. The small space is clean and painted different shades of blue, filled with a few chairs, a cot and a central station for a detention officer to work at. Prisoners can meet with a mental health professional in an office off to the side of the room.
Many of the incarcerated people at the 250-person jail have substance abuse issues, said jail administrator Zach Starkey. The facility has a constant flow of people on suicide watch or special observation for mental health issues.
The jail, which works with Grand Lake Mental Health, the largest mental health provider in northeast Oklahoma, has plans for building renovations and an expansion of its intake space, a $3 million project that will be funded with COVID-19 relief dollars.
But the demand for mental health care is still greater than the jail has the resources to fully serve.
“We do what we can to treat people. But we can only do so much with the options that we’re given,” Starkey said. Paying for more on-site mental health professionals or community treatment options isn’t something the county can afford on its own, he said.
Oklahoma voters meant to address that funding gap by approving a landmark package of criminal justice reforms in 2016 that included creating a new fund to help finance county mental health programs. But five years later, the Legislature has not sent any money to the fund and the state has yet to draft official rules for how the money can be spent.
Advocates say the lack of funding has left a gap for counties to fill to address mental health care shortages in their areas, leaving law enforcement as the primary intervention for people struggling with mental health or substance abuse issues.
Prisoners wrestling with mental health and addiction can die in county jails that are ill-equipped to handle the needs of people in crisis. More than 1,000 people died in local jails across the United States between 2017 and and 2018, according to the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics. Suicide was the leading cause of death in jails and deaths from alcohol or drug intoxication more than quadrupled between 2000 and 2018.
Law enforcement agencies across the state have become increasingly frustrated as the number of individuals charged with misdemeanor crimes rises and county jails are tapped to provide more costly mental health service, said Ray McNair, director of the Oklahoma Sheriffs’ Association.
Criminal justice reform advocates pushed for two measures on the 2016 ballot in hopes of reducing Oklahoma’s high incarceration rate. State Question 780 reduced some drug possession and property crimes from felonies to misdemeanors. The money the state saved from sending fewer people to prison was supposed to go into a new fund created by State Question 781 and distributed to counties across Oklahoma based on population.
Oklahoma voters approved both measures by strong margins. State lawmakers could have appropriated money for State Question 781 beginning in 2019, but counties are still waiting three years later.
McNair said state lawmakers told him early on that they would never send any money to the State Question 781 fund, so the sheriffs’ association stopped considering it.
“The sad part is, is the people that that money was meant to help continue to come to the county jail,” McNair said.
Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton opposed State Question 780. After the ballot measure passed, Walton has jailed or written tickets to more people repeatedly on misdemeanor charges who previously would have gone on to state prisons after a felony conviction. The county still does not have the promised state funding to connect those people to effective programs, he said.
Felony filings dropped by more than 28 percent and misdemeanor filings rose by nearly 14 percent the first year after State Question 780 took effect, according to Open Justice Oklahoma, a project of the progressive think tank Oklahoma Policy institute.
“It’s a lot of resentment,” Walton said. “We’re still having to deal with it and we don’t have these extra funds. Why we don’t have them passes me a little bit.”
Oklahoma’s prison population has declined by nearly 20 percent since State Question 780 took effect in July 2017. A package of additional criminal justice reforms approved by the Legislature in 2018, as well as delays in court proceedings and transfers from county jails caused by the coronavirus pandemic have also contributed to the decline.
But despite Oklahoma’s shrinking prison population, state lawmakers have decided against giving money to the 781 fund and instead have given additional funding to the state Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services for various mental health initiatives.
