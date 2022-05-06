...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the
following counties, in northwest Arkansas, Benton and Washington
AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Haskell, Mayes,
Muskogee and Sequoyah.
* WHEN...Until 500 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water
crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. It
will take several hours for all the water from these storms to
work through local drainage systems in urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 459 PM CDT, The heavy rainfall has ended, though
additional light rainfall will be possible into tonight.
Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain
due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly in the warned area. Widespread estimates
between 4 and 7 inches of rain have fallen with some
locations estimated greater than 7 inches.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Fayetteville... Springdale...
Rogers... Bentonville...
Tahlequah... Siloam Springs...
Stilwell... Jay...
Bella Vista... Lowell...
Farmington... Pea Ridge...
Prairie Grove... Fort Gibson...
Gentry... Elkins...
Tontitown... Gravette...
West Fork... Lincoln...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
