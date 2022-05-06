FLOODING: Highway Closures Alert 5-6-22 as of 11:30 a.m.

The following highways and turnpikes are impacted by high water:

CHEROKEE COUNTY

  • SH-80 west of Hulbert is closed.
  • SH-10 about 12.5 miles north of the US-62 Jct. near Hanging Rock in northeast Cherokee County

MAYES COUNTY

  • SH-20 closed south of SH-82 jct. at Spavinaw State Park. — OPEN

MUSKOGEE COUNTY

  • US-64 west of SH-351 at Dirty Creek in Webbers Falls
  • The southbound SH-351/Muskogee Turnpike ramp to US-64 (mm 55) near Webbers Falls. Drivers can detour on I-40 and SH-100.

OKFUSKEE COUNTY

  • SH-48 is closed just south of I-40 at the N. Canadian River near Bearden.

OKMULGEE COUNTY 

  • SH-56 about 4 miles west of Okmulgee near Dripping Springs Lake

PITTSBURG COUNTY

  • SH-31 is closed between the US-270 Jct. west to Haywood Rd. — OPEN

TULSA COUNTY

  • US-64 closed between Mingo Rd. and Garnett Rd. south of Bixby — OPEN

For up to the minute info on closures, download the free Drive Oklahoma mobile app or visit www.okroads.org.

REMEMBER during flooding conditions, motorists are reminded:

  • Don't drive around barricades if roadway is closed.
  • If you see high water, turn around and do NOT enter.

