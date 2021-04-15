developing
Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: April 15, 2021 @ 3:57 pm
COOKSON [mdash] age 73. Hull Technician Chief. Died April 9th in Little Rock, AR. Services April 17th at 10:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Cookson-Proctor Cemetery. Visitation April16th from 1:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Wellling
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Donald E Hoyt 88 year old Missionary transitioned April 7, 2021. Services pending. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 89. Former Air Force Master Sergeant. Died March 28th in Tahlequah, OK. Celebration of Life April 16th at the Summerlin Family Farm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.