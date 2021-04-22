Thursday, April 22: GOOD AFTERNOON!
Tags
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
OWASSO [mdash] age 97. Store Owner. Died April 20th in Owasso, OK. Funeral Services April 23rd at 10:00am at Southside Baptist Church. Interment at Memorial Park. Visitation April 22nd from 3:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 63. Prep Cook/Dishwasher. Died April 16th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral services April 22nd at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Towie Cemetery. Visitation April 21st from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
BIXBY [mdash] A memorial service honoring and remembering Shirley Ann Stone will be held 2 PM Friday, April 23, 2021 in the Rivercrest Chapel at Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service. A private interment will be held in the Tahlequah City Cemetery. Shirley passed away Sunday afternoon, April 18,…
Most Popular
Articles
- Shots exchanged between occupants of two vehicles
- Police looking for drive-by shooting vehicle
- Crawfish Festival coming to a boil next weekend
- POLICE BEAT 4-18-21: Whiskey gets same man arrested twice by cops
- Nonbinary lawmaker feels singled out after wardrobe challenged
- Oklahoma Watch: Oklahoma’s Hydroxychloroquine Shipment Took A Detour to a Pryor Pharmacy
- BUDDING BUSINESS: Medical marijuana dispensary owners say new fees, regulations could cause some to close down
- Multi-county chase includes shots fired, suspect dying in crash
- POLICE BEAT 4-16-21: Fight call leads to meth discovery
- DAILY LOG 4-18-21
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.