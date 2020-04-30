Here's what we're looking at for Friday's TDP e-edition, which is digital and will be available on our website at probably 2 a.m. or earlier:
• Sheri Gourd has another #everydayheroes installment. That series will henceforth be moved to the Thursday TDP, which is both print and digital.
• Sheri wraps up her series on how nursing homes are handling COVID-19.
• Grant Crawford discusses protocols for funeral homes.
• Grant will also launch a new twice-a-week series, a sort of "how to" program – exclusive to our e-edition!
