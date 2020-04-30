Here's a look at the Thursday TDP:
• Grant Crawford updates you on the restart of elective surgeries.
• Sheri Gourd looks at some of the personal care shops that are opening.
• Sheri also starts a two-part series on nursing homes.
FORT GIBSON [mdash] Dr. John Oglesbee, 80, gave his life for his patients on April 26, Services pending at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com
KANSAS [mdash] Sheila Mahaney, 59, Beautician of Kansas, OK died April 25, 2020. Drive-in Grave side services 2PM Wednesday April 29, at Kansas Cemetery, Kansas, OK. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] James Myres passed away on April 20, 2020, at the age of 88. There will be a private family burial at Shirley Springs Cemetery in Eldon, OK.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.