TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 48. Homemaker. Died April 6th in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside Services April 13th at 2:00pm at Long Prairie Cemetery. Visitation April 12th from 12:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
PROCTOR [mdash] NAME: Lucretia Othello Kirk, 62, Customer Service Representative of Proctor transitioned on April 5, 2021. Services are 10:00 am Saturday April 10, 2021, Green Country Funeral Home Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
OCONOMOWOC [mdash] age 80. QA Inspector. Died April 2nd in Muskogee, OK. Graveside Memorial April 9th at 2:00pm at New Home Cemetery in Peggs, OK.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 43. Home Health Provider. Died April 5th. Funeral Services April 9th at 10:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Holland Cemetery. Visitation April 8th from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
