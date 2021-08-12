developing
[mdash] age 76. Director Of Christian Ministries. Died August 5th in Tulsa, OK. Services August 13th at 11:00am Tulsa Indian United Methodist Church. Interment at Swimmer Cemetery. Visitation August 12th from 12:00pm until 6:00pm Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
[mdash] NAME: Frances Imogene Webb, 86 year old Teacher of Tahlequah transitioned August 10, 2021. Funeral service, 2:00 pm August 16, 2021 Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfhuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
[mdash] age 77. Electrician. Died July 31st in Muskogee, OK. Graveside Memorial Service Saturday, August 14th, 2021at 1:00pm at Hulbert I.O.O.F Cemetery.
- Agencies search for missing man; turns out he was having an affair
- Locust Grove police chief arrested for brawl
- High-profile cases listed on upcoming court docket
- SHERIFF'S BEAT 8-11-21: A little 'dab' will do, and pair is arrested for that and other drugs
- Man waiting for hospital bed helped by NHS; now discharged
- SHERIFF'S BEAT 8-8-21: Man arrested after picking up woman
- Officials; River, stream not potable; city water is
- POLICE BEAT 8-10-21: Man arrested after threatening violence at store
- POLICE BEAT 8-8-21: Felon jailed after pointing gun at people he claimed threatened to shoot, stab him
- Judge shuts out public from murder hearing
