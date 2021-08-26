developing
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: August 26, 2021 @ 4:30 pm
[mdash] age 65. Homemaker. Died August 20th in Tahlequah, OK. Private family services.
[mdash] age 58. Laborer. Died August 19th in Tahlequah, OK. Visitation August 25th from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
[mdash] Geneva Louise Silk Haworth born in Talhaquah in to Charlie and Gracie Silk died in Tulsa on August 19th 2021.Will have a graveside service in Muskogee at Greenhill on the 24th at 11am.
