Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy late. High 88F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.