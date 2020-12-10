developing
Billie Eugene Taylor, 91, feed mill operator of Tahlequah died Dec 6, 2020. Graveside service 2:00 pm December 11, 2020, Tahlequah City Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 62. Homemaker. Died December 6th in Muskogee, OK. Services December 11th at 4:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Prescott, AR. Visitation December 10th 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 81. Contract Registered Nurse. Died December 7th in Tahlequah, OK. Services December 10th at 4:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Lakewood Memorial Park Hughson, CA. Visitation prior to services at 3:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
- Seventh-grader purportedly threatens shooting if Biden won, singles out homosexuals
- Banker views retirement as bend in the road
- Warrant issued for man accused of sex with teenage girl
- Sentence for local woman's killer 'expired'
- OSBI investigating official for sexual assault
- City to buy Shawnee Street Theater property
- Races materialize for police chief, Ward 2 councilor
- Local school COVID procedures vary widely
- POLICE BEAT 12-6-20: Man tries to rumble with others at restaurant
- Six file for city offices on first day
