Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Illinois River near Tahlequah. * WHEN...From this evening to early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, no flooding occurs but all recreational floating along the Illinois River ceases at and above 9.5 feet. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.5 feet just after midnight tonight. - Action stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&