As we've already explained, our Friday TDP will be combined with our weekend TDP, because the post office will not be delivering on Christmas. Subscribers will receive a print edition on Friday, which will include the A&E page that's in the Friday edition, plus the Tribal and Business & Farm pages we publish on weekends. We will be updating the website throughout the weekend. And our writers will have these stories and more:
• Keri Thornton continues her Crime Rewind series.
• Keri also has an update on COVID figures.
• Grant Crawford wraps up his series on the public access points along the Illinois River.
• Grant also has his weekly Political Roundup.
• Brian King has an update on the Rock and Mineral Club.
• Renee Fite has her annual Christmas memories feature.
Have a great weekend, and feel free to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress Christmas Day at 9 a.m. for Saturday Forum. We will leave the Forum open through Sunday, since many may not want to take part on Christmas. 

Tags

Trending Video