• Grant Crawford has his e-exclusive 5Ws+1H feature.
• Logan Curtis has a roundup of holiday events in Green Country.
• Keri Thornton has an update on city holiday lights.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 90. Pastry Baker. Died November 27th. Funeral Services December 7th at 10:00am at Park Hill Baptist Church. Burial at Cookson Proctor Cemetery. Visitation December 6th from 3:00pm until 5:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
FORT GIBSON [mdash] age 68. Actor. Died November 26th in Tulsa, OK. Funeral Services were held December 4th at Reed-Culver Chapel. He was laid to rest at Tyler Springs Cemetery in Stilwell, OK.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 67. Customer Service Representative. Died November 25th in Fayetteville, AR. Memorial Services December 1st at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 64. Insulator. Died November 19th in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside Services December 3rd at 2:00pm at Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
