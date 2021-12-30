Our Friday TDP (which is usually digital only) will be combined with our weekend TDP (print and digital) and will be out on Friday, as the post office won't be delivering Saturday. That means this edition (which will be dated Dec. 31, 2021-Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022) will have as much as we can muster, including our A&E page. Depending on how much Tribal and Business & Farm news we can collect, we may have those as well, though it's usually quite slow between Christmas and New Year's. But our staff will have these stories:
• Renee Fite will collect some New Year's resolutions.
• Keri Thornton takes a look at recent pedestrian/vehicle incidents.
• Brian King wraps up his series on hunters.
Have a great weekend, keep it safe – and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at noon on Saturday!

 

