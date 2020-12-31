Due to the New Year's holiday, there will not be a Friday Daily Press. For the weekend paper, you can find Tribal, Living, and Business & Farm pages, as well as the following staff pieces:
• Logan Curtis has an update on the hunting seasons.
• Grant Crawford gives a Political Roundup, as well as an article we held on a library program.
• Keri Thornton talks to those with fond memories of Leona Welch.
Join us on Saturday at 9 a.m. on www.facebook.com/tdpress for Saturday Forum.
