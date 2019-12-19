TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 87. Oil Field Rough Neck. Died December 12th, 2019 in Tahlequah, OK. Memorial services Friday, December 20th, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment will be at Moody Cemetery in Moody, OK.
PARK HILL [mdash] age 76. Public Works Field Director. Died December 15th in Park Hill, OK. Services December 20th, 2:00 PM at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at White Oak Cemetery. Visitation December 19th, 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM.
TAHLEQUAH[mdash] Doyle Edwin Ryals, 71, of Tahlequah, Oklahoma, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. He was born Aug. 27, 1948, in Tahlequah to Russell Doyle Ryals and Mary Eulah Ryals, both of Tahlequah, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his son, Scott Ryals, and granddaughter, Dahl…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.